WINE TASTING

  • 126 reads
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 3:33pm

Canopy plans April 21 event

Canopy Children’s Solutions’ (Canopy) Auxiliary will host its annual Wine Tasting and Silent Auction April 21, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., at the home of Kerk and Elizabeth Mehrle in the Eastover Subdivision. The event will showcase fine wine and gourmet food pairings from area restaurants in addition to a silent auction and live music from the Sessions Trio. Proceeds will benefit child and family programs offered through Canopy, which has served the needs of children and families since 1912. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at mycanopy.org or by calling 800-388-6247. Auxiliary members planning the event are (from left, back) Kathy Eure, Kristin Malouf, Lisa Purdie, Caroline Lin; (front) Elizabeth Mehrle and Shelia Crowder with painting donated by artist Mark Millet.

Obituaries

Diane Dinkins

A funeral mass was held March 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton, for Diane Dinkins.... READ MORE

Syril Gordon Portnoy
Glenn Joseph Beadle
Donna Demarest Melvin Lydick
Shellye Stanley McCarty
Vera Abrams Davis

Social

Read across America

The extensive list of “celebrity readers” for McWillie Elementary’s Read Across America celebration, held recently includes Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Miss Jackson State University, Co

Special Days
Students Vs. Faculty
Favorite states
Thing 1
Yes, she can

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.