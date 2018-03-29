Canopy plans April 21 event

Canopy Children’s Solutions’ (Canopy) Auxiliary will host its annual Wine Tasting and Silent Auction April 21, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., at the home of Kerk and Elizabeth Mehrle in the Eastover Subdivision. The event will showcase fine wine and gourmet food pairings from area restaurants in addition to a silent auction and live music from the Sessions Trio. Proceeds will benefit child and family programs offered through Canopy, which has served the needs of children and families since 1912. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at mycanopy.org or by calling 800-388-6247. Auxiliary members planning the event are (from left, back) Kathy Eure, Kristin Malouf, Lisa Purdie, Caroline Lin; (front) Elizabeth Mehrle and Shelia Crowder with painting donated by artist Mark Millet.