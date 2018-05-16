Work on LeFleur East Trail and Museum to Market Trail under way

Jackson will soon have two more ways for Northsiders to get outside, enjoy nature and exercise.

Work is under way on the first leg of the LeFleur East Trail, while another trail is expected to be bid out for construction later this summer.

Crews began recently on the first leg of the LeFleur Trail, which includes building a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along the south side of Eastover Drive from the stop light at the District at Eastover to Eastwood Drive.

Hemphill Construction is doing the work. The firm was hired by the state’s Bureau of Buildings. The project is expected to cost $420,000, and weather pending, should wrap up by August.

The project is being paid for with funds from a previous state bond bill.

Meanwhile, the city of Jackson is moving forward on the Museum to Market Trail. Last week, the Jackson City Council approved purchasing temporary easements for the project.

Easements were purchased from the Greater Belhaven Neighborhood Foundation ($49,425), Heights M Street LLC ($13,770) and Chimneyville High Street LLC ($800), according to city documents.

Jackson also accepted easements from the state, which were donated at no charge by and through the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration.

The trail essentially will run from the Mississippi Farmers’ Market to the LeFleur’s Museum District.

The city now must submit its plans for a final review by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and should be able to bid the project out for construction by August.

MDOT must sign off on the plans because the work is being funded with a $1.1 million Transportation Enhancement Grant.

Jackson was awarded the grant in 2011. The city initially had until 2015 to spend the funds but was given an extension by MDOT.

The trail has been delayed, in large part, because the city was waiting for crews to complete the installation of a major water main along the trail’s path.

The water line was finished in late February or early March.