Young Northside golfers qualify for Pinehurst tourney

Northsiders William Marshall and Patton Kincaid are on their way to Pinehurst to compete in the US Kids World Championship Tournament in August 2018. Patton will compete in the World Teen US Kids and William World US Kids.

Representing the Central Mississippi Tour, they will compete against 1,500 juniors representing more than 50 countries. Both won their respective age groups during the Local Summer Tour which earned them exemptions to play in all national and international tournaments for US Kids for the next year. Both are members of Reunion Golf and Country Club. William is a sixth-grader at St. Andrew’s and Patton is an eighth-grader at Jackson Prep.

“It is not by accident that William and Patton will be competing internationally as I have personally witnessed the countless hours, days, and months that these two have devoted to improve their skill level,” says Chad Darby, director of instruction Annandale Golf Club and US Kids Local Tour Director.

“It is truly inspiring to watch two young men with this much talent dedicate themselves to achieving their goals.”

For more info on US Kids contact Chad Darby (662) 660-2647.

(pictured) Patton Kincaid, Chad Darby, William Marshall