Zoo Brew Rescheduled Due to Weather

With bad weather expected, tonight’s Zoo Brew fundraiser has been rescheduled.

The event has been reset for Friday, may 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., according to a news release from the jackson Zoo.

“Due to a very stubborn line of severe weather threatening the set up and event hours of tonight’s 11th Annual Zoo Brew Craft Beer Festival, the Jackson Zoological Society has decided to reschedule,” the release states.

All tickets purchased for tonight’s event will be honored on the new date. Tickets for event for May 18 can still be purchased at the zoo’s admission office and online at Jacksonzoo.org.

Zoo Brew is one of the park’s biggest annual fundraisers and draws thousands of people to the park.

