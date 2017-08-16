Gluckstadt Traffic Issue

For months, Madison County officials have been discussing what to do about the awful traffic conditions in the county’s unincorporated area of Gluckstadt.

Now, the board of supervisors has given the go-ahead for county engineer Dan Gaillet to see what can be done to move traffic more smoothly on Gluckstadt Road, a two-lane road in Madison County that stretches from Mississippi Highway 463 across Interstate 55 to Parkway East.

Gluckstadt serves as a major east-west corridor in the southern portion of Madison County, northwest of the city of Madison.

“As you know, we did a road study for part of Madison County,” Gaillet said. “One of those roads was Gluckstadt. Unfortunately, the study really looked at the ends of it.”

Gaillet is referring to the 2016 South Madison County transportation study, which was completed by Neel-Schaffer and can be found at www.madison-co.com.

“We’ve been kicking around some ideas and really want to do some traffic analysis on Gluckstadt, see if there’s a way we can push traffic through that roadway,” Gaillet said. “We’re looking at existing conditions, which means we need to go out there and do a traffic count and what have you.”

Gaillet recommended to the supervisors that the county hire Neel-Schaffer to complete a comprehensive traffic analysis of Gluckstadt Road, “and see if we can do something to help move traffic from that part of the county out toward the interstate.”

The board unanimously approved Gaillet’s request.