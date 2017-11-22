PRESENTATION BALL SCHEDULED NOVEMBER 24

This 84Th year’s formal presentation of debutantes as planned by the executive board of the Debutante Club of Mississippi, Inc. will take place Friday, November 24 in the ballroom of the Country Club of Jackson.

The 2017 debutantes include Shelby Leigh Brewer, Courtney Lynne Burrow, Alison Ross Chain, Louise Montgomery Coker, Julia Rivers Conway, Margaret Roland Cross, Mary Reid Dixon, Charlotte Antoinette Dunbar, Olivia Clair Flynt, Alexandra Adams Garriga, Elizabeth Scott Hilbun, Sydney Sanders Mann, Emma Alise McNeill;

Also, Martha Tatum Miller, Whitney Bailey Moak, Kathryn Walton Monroe, Lucille Elizabeth Finney Moore, Mildred Judith Morse, Isabelle Hartfield Moseley, Caroline Elizabeth Nall, Avenell Wall Newman, Clayton McGuire Noblin, Caroline Alise Peeples, Margaret Ann Phillips and Leah Paige Thomas.

Several of the 2017 debutantes are carrying on the tradition of their grandmothers, mothers, sisters, aunts and cousins who were presented by the Debutante Club of Mississippi, Inc. Miss Chain has a maternal grandmother, Alison Reimers Lyell, and mother, Lorna Lyell Chain, who were presented in 1960 and 1984, respectively. Four of the debutantes have paternal grandmothers who were presented: Charlotte Antoinette Dunbar’s grandmother, Ann Hand Dunbar, presented in 1953. Sydney Sanders Mann’s grandmother, Dorothy Doty Mann, presented in 1949. Mildred Judith Morse’s grandmother, Frances Peake Morse, presented in 1950 and Clayton McGuire Noblin’s grandmother, Larry Ford Noblin, presented in 1959. Three debutantes are daughters of former debutantes: Margaret Roland Cross whose mother, Melissa Lea Deterly Cross, was presented in 1986, Kathryn Walton Monroe, whose mother, Misty Kathryn Wakeland Monroe, was presented in 1988, and Margaret Ann Phillips, whose mother, Vicki Spivey Phillips, was presented in 1983.

Nine debutantes are sisters of former debutantes. These nine debutantes are Margaret Roland Cross, Elizabeth Scott Hilbun, Emma Alise McNeill, Martha Tatum Miller, Whitney Bailey Moak, Clayton McGuire Noblin, Caroline Alise Peeples, Margaret Ann Phillips and Leigh Paige Thomas.

This year 16 brothers are escorting their sisters for the evening.

The Debutante Club of Mississippi, Inc. since 1933 has grown steadily and has presented 1,927 young ladies. Although the name and the venues have changed throughout the history of the Club, traditions still continue.

The Debutante Club of Mississippi, Inc. expressed sympathy to the family and to Hinds County Sheriff’s Department for the passing of Rebecca Schneider Pittman. Rebecca, for years, helped the club to make events run smoothly and ensure the safety for all guests.

Miss Brewer is the daughter of Major General (Retired) and Mrs. Allen Edmon Brewer of Madison. She is the granddaughter of M.E. Brewer of Ridgeland and the late Mrs. Brewer, and Mrs. James H. Pyron of Winona and the late Mr. Pyron.

Miss Brewer was graduated on high honor roll from St. Andrew’s Episcopal School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, the National Art Honor Society, and the Cum Laude Society. Outside of school, she devoted herself to ballet classes and assisted in instructing kindergarten and first grade ballet classes. She loves riding her red roan quarter horse Haze and enjoys working at the barn where he is kept.

A sophomore at Mississippi State University, Miss Brewer is an agribusiness major. She is a recipient of the Dr. Ying-Nan Lin Memorial Scholarship for Agricultural Economics, the Butler York Endowed Scholarship, and the Warren and Dorothy Garrard Endowed Scholarship in Agricultural Economics. She is a member of Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity, the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the Society for Collegiate Leadership and Achievement, and the MSU Honor Society. She received the Highest Freshman GPA Award for the MSU Department of Agricultural Economics.

Miss Burrow is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Hollis Burrow III of Jackson. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Hollis Burrow II of Madison, and Dr. and Mrs. Robert Cox Cannada, Jr., of Madison.

Miss Burrow was graduated with honors from Jackson Preparatory School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Student Council, and Pacer dance team. She played on the varsity volleyball team, was captain of the JV volleyball team. She served as manager for the JV and varsity basketball teams as well as the tennis team. She held the position of vice president for club communication within the Community Service Club and was a member of the Spanish Club. She was a member of Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs, part of the Youth Ambassador Council at the Mississippi’s Children’s Museum, and voted a class favorite.

A sophomore at the University of Mississippi, Miss Burrow is an integrated marketing and communications major. She is on the Dean’s Honor Roll, a member of Chi Omega fraternity, and participates in Reformed University Fellowship. She is a member of First Presbyterian Church of Jackson.

Miss Chain is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Sidney Chain of Jackson. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis James Lyell of Jackson and Dr. and Mrs. Bela J Chain, Jr. of Oxford. Miss Chain’s mother, was presented in 1984 and her maternal grandmother was presented in 1960 by the Debutante Club of Mississippi.

Miss Chain was graduated from St. Andrew’s Episcopal School where she was a member of the Student Admissions Team, the Student Alumni Team, a Global Studies Ambassador, the Jazz Ensemble, and the French Club. She served as the varsity volleyball manager, as a counselor at the Mississippi Children’s Museum summer camp, a CIT at Camp Windhover, and was a Youth Leadership Ambassador for the Mississippi Children’s Museum. She was on honor roll and received the Jazz Ensemble Book Award. She was a member of the Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs and was a Prophets of Persia Lady-in-Waiting. A sophomore at the University of Mississippi, Miss Chain is a member of the Delta Gamma Fraternity, the Women’s Choir Ensemble and she participates in Young Life and The Big Event.

Miss Coker is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Robinson Coker. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Brantley Barnard Pace of Monticello, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Eddins Coker and the late Mary Robinson Coker of Yazoo City.

Miss Coker was homeschooled and is continuing her studies at the University of Mississippi, where she is majoring in integrated marketing and communications. During high school, she served in the Spanish children’s ministry, as a youth ambassador for the Mississippi Children’s Museum, as part of a mission team to Zacapa, Guatemala, and played on the tennis team. Miss Coker played number one singles on the Victors Varsity Tennis Team throughout high school. She served on the Permanent Honor Council and Queen’s Court at Camp Greystone in Zirconia, N.C. She is a member of Chi Omega Fraternity where she is on the intramural tennis team, she is also involved with Reformed University Fellowship, Make a Wish Foundation, Campus Crusade for Christ, Swing Dance Club, and various community service activities, including Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital. This past summer she was a camp counselor at Camp Greystone. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Jackson.

Miss Conway is the daughter of John Armistead Conway III of Jackson and Laurie Poe Conway of Tupelo. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Armistead Conway, Jr. of Jackson and Mr. and Mrs. Philip Lynn Poe of Tupelo.

Miss Conway was graduated from St. Andrew’s Episcopal School where she was on honor roll all four years, and received the U.S. Government Award, Philosophy Book Award and David Bradberry Sportsmanship Award. She served as team captain for both the varsity softball and basketball teams and was chosen as a homecoming maid her junior year. Miss Conway was voted Most Valuable Player by her basketball teammates her senior year. Outside of school, she was a Youth Ambassador at the Mississippi Children’s Museum and a member of the Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs. She also volunteered with Operation Shoestring and Habitat for Humanity and served as an acolyte at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church.

A sophomore at Rhodes College in Memphis, Miss Conway completed an internship at the Mississippi Museum of Art this summer. An avid runner, she most recently completed the Rock and Roll Half-Marathon in New Orleans, and is currently training for the St. Jude Marathon in Memphis in December.

Miss Cross is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ian McNeill Cross of Jackson. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Henry Deterly and the late Dr. and Mrs. John McAlpine Cross of Charleston. Miss Cross’ mother, Melissa Lea Deterly Cross and her sister, Regan Crawford Reardon, both were presented by The Debutante Club of Mississippi in 1986 and 2011, respectively.

Miss Cross was graduated Jackson Academy where she was a member of the JA Accents, serving as an officer. She danced in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Miss Cross was on the honor roll, the yearbook staff, the track team, served as a JA Ambassador, and received Scholastic Art Awards. She served as a representative for the Jackson Symphony Sub Debs. Miss Cross has volunteered at Mustard Seed, Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital, CARA and the International Ballet Competition.

A sophomore at the University of Mississippi, Miss Cross is a liberal arts major. She is the recipient of a Liberal Arts Endowment Scholarship and listed in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She has also done community work with Stewpot, Habitat for Humanity and Oxford-Lafayette County Humane Society. Miss Cross is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and a communicant of St. James Episcopal Church.

Miss Dixon is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Justyn Bennett Dixon of Madison. She is the granddaughter of Patricia Huessner Evans, Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Wayne Evans, and Mr. and Mrs. John Bennett Dixon Jr.

Miss Dixon was graduated with highest honors from Madison Ridgeland Academy, was student body president, student council vice president of the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools, National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta member, inducted in the MRA Hall of Fame, a varsity dance team captain, on homecoming court, and chosen as a class beauty. She was active in Young Life, member of the Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs, and volunteered with numerous community organizations.

She was recognized by Goodwill Industries as an Outstanding Youth Volunteer and by Mississippi Christian Magazine as a Christian Leader of the Future. She was selected as a student representative to the United Nations, was secretary of the Madison Mayor’s Youth Council, attended the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program and Trent Lott Emerging Leaders Conference.

A University of Mississippi Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College sophomore, Miss Dixon is a biology major, named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, and member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She is a member of Madison United Methodist Church.

Miss Dunbar is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Calvert Dunbar. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Hand Dunbar and Mr. and Mrs. John Francis Dunbar of Oxford, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Roderick Boardman Adams of Columbus. Miss Dunbar’s grandmother, Ann Hand Dunbar, was presented by the Debutante Club of Mississippi in 1953.

Miss Dunbar was graduated from St. Andrew’s Episcopal School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Miss St. Andrew’s, an AP scholar, a Peer Leadership advisor, and prefect of the Student Activities Committee. Named Outstanding Senior Female Athlete, Miss Dunbar was a member of the volleyball, soccer and track teams, received MVP, Best Offensive Player, and Leadership awards, and served as a team captain and president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She was a Bach Festival medalist. Her community involvement includes service with the Mississippi Children’s Museum, Jackson Symphony League Sub-Deb, and Operation Shoestring.

Miss Dunbar attended Trinity University as a Trustee Scholar her freshman year and was a member of the track team. Now a sophomore studying biochemistry at Millsaps College, she has been named a President’s Scholar and is a member of the volleyball team. Miss Dunbar attends Christ United Methodist Church.

Miss Flynt is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Mayo Flynt III of Jackson. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Mayo Flynt Jr. of Oxford and Mr. and Mrs. Emil Leo Nick Jr. of Greenville.

Miss Flynt was graduated from Jackson Preparatory School with honors where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the Community Service Club, served as student council representative, captain of the show-choir, and performed leading roles in musicals and dramas. While at Prep, she participated in the Global Leadership Institute, the Patriot League, and was the recipient of the Silver Key Scholastic Art Award. Miss Flynt participated in the Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs and in 2015 she started Flynt Candle Company.

A sophomore at Baylor University, Miss Flynt is a theatre design and technology major pursuing a bachelor of fine arts degree. She is the recipient of the Provost’s Gold Scholarship, Distinguished Scholar’s Theater Scholarship, on the Dean’s List, a member of Alpha Lambda Delta honorary society and Chi Omega Fraternity. She was on the Student Leadership Team at Pinelake where she attends church.

Miss Garriga is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Wynn Garriga of Madison. She is the granddaughter of Dr. James W. Strickland and Mrs. Sandy Strickland of Zionsville, Ind., and Peggy Kennedy and Walter Garriga Jr. of Gulfport.

Miss Garriga was graduated from St. Andrew’s Episcopal School where she was on honor roll and a member of the Student Admissions Team. She was captain of the girls’ varsity tennis team and a 3A doubles state champion, for which she was named Best of MS Preps by the Clarion Ledger. She was captain of the varsity basketball team and awarded Defensive Player of the Year. Miss Garriga served on the Youth Ambassador Council Board for the Mississippi Children’s Museum and was co-president her junior year. She volunteered with Hoopstrings, the Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs and with Salt and Light Missions in Honduras. She received a Bach Festival five-year Superior medal for piano.

A sophomore at Indiana University, Miss Garriga is a biology major and a member of Gamma Phi Beta social sorority. She has been inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma and Alpha Lambda Delta honorary societies. Miss Garriga has worked at The Club Tennis Center helping teach children during summer camp, has served as a volunteer at the University Mississippi Medical Center, and is a member of St. Richard Catholic Church in Jackson.

Miss Hilbun is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Benton McInnis Hilbun Jr. of Tupelo. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Benton McInnis Hilbun of Tupelo, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Reagan Horton of Columbia, and the Rev. and Mrs. Curtis Allen Burge of Gulfport. Miss Hilbun’s sister, Taylor McNeese Hilbun, was presented by the Debutante Club of Mississippi in 2012.

Miss Hilbun was graduated with honors from Tupelo High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, The National Spanish Honor Society, and a four year member of Tupelo High School Madrigals and Vocal Jazz Groups. She was selected for participation in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar, and was president of We Care About Animals Club. Miss Hilbun also served in the Crown Club, Key Club, Junior Civitan, and Anchor Club.

Miss Hilbun is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi where she majoring in Spanish. She is a Provost Scholar and a member of the Chi Omega fraternity. She is a member of First United Methodist Church of Tupelo. She spent her summer as a counselor at Camp Desoto where she taught horseback lessons.

Miss Mann is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Douglas Mann Jr. of Jackson. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Douglas Mann of Jackson and Mr. and Mrs. James Ernest Glasscock of Brandon. Miss Mann’s grandmother, Dorothy Doty Mann was presented by the Debutante Club of Mississippi in 1949. Her aunts, Melissa Martin Mann Barton and Allyn Hewitt Mann Ray were presented in 1973 and 1975, respectively.

Miss Mann was an honors graduate of Jackson Preparatory School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the Varsity Track Team and a cheerleader. She was also a member of the Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs and an active member of the community service club.

A sophomore at Millsaps College, Miss Mann is a pre-health major, with emphasis on biology and chemistry. Miss Mann is the recipient of a legacy and second century scholarship. She is a member of the track team as a pole vaulter and sprinter. Miss Mann is a member of Kappa Delta social sorority, serving as assistant photography and social chairman. She is a member of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson, and has volunteered for mission trips to Peru for the past three years.

Miss McNeill is the daughter of Paul Frederick Leslie McNeill of Ridgeland and Mr. and Mrs. David Myron Thomas II of Jackson. She is the granddaughter of the late Gordon Leslie McNeill and Mary McNeill of Jackson and Dr. and Mrs. Robert Malcolm Ferguson of Houston, Texas. Miss McNeill’s sister, Brenna Nicole McNeill, was presented by the Debutante Club of Mississippi in 2013.

Miss McNeill was graduated from St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. She was a member of the varsity soccer team, the varsity cross country team, and the varsity cheerleading squad. She volunteered as a math tutor at Boyd Elementary School and was a member of the Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs.

A sophomore at Mississippi College, Miss McNeill is an electrical engineering major and was awarded the Presidential Scholarship. For the last six years she has been a counselor for the Operation Shoestring summer camp for inner city children. She also volunteers for Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area and is a member of the Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison.

Miss Miller is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Leon Miller of Jackson. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Hardy Farris Jr. of Oxford and the late Mr. and Mrs. Percy Thomas Miller of Ocean Springs. Her sister, Murray Catherine Miller was presented by the Debutante Club of Mississippi in 2012 .

Miss Miller is a graduate of Jackson Preparatory School, where she was awarded the Bronze Award her senior year for more than 150 hours of community service. Miss Miller was a varsity cheerleader, a member of the swim team, and tennis team manager. She was also very involved in competitive cheer, and was a competitive gymnast for six years. She was involved in Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs, Young Life, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and First Presbyterian Church youth group.

Miss Miller attends the University of Mississippi where she is a sophomore, majoring in graphic design. She is a member of Chi Omega fraternity, and participates in community service activities for Make-A-Wish and The Big Event. Miss Miller worked as an au pair this summer in Madrid, Spain, where she was able to continue exploring her love of art.

Miss Moak is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Edward Sidney Moak of Brookhaven. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Samuel Moak Sr. of Brookhaven, and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Roy Porter of Memphis. Miss Moak’s sister, Sydney Porter Moak, was presented by the Debutante Club of Mississippi in 2008.

Miss Moak was graduated Salutatorian and highest academic honors from Brookhaven Academy. She was Miss Brookhaven Academy, senior class president, student council secretary, head varsity cheerleader, senior homecoming maid and Miss Collegiate Brookhaven 2016. She received the Cougar Leadership Award, Cougar Spirit Award and she is in Brookhaven Academy’s Hall of Fame, National Honor Society and a Mississippi Scholar. Miss Moak was Most Valuable Player for girls’ tennis. She served as Brookhaven Junior Auxiliary Crown Club president.

A sophomore at the University of Mississippi, majoring in exercise science and on the Dean’s Honor Roll. She has received scholarships from Leadership, Bledsoe, and Academic Excellence from the University of Mississippi, Plum Creek Foundation, Russ Michael Mangold Foundation, and Mississippi Scholars. She is a member of Gamma Beta Phi Society and National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Miss Moak is on the Ole Miss Club tennis team. She is active in youth and college ministries at First Baptist Church, Brookhaven.

Miss Monroe is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Grover Clark Monroe II of Jackson. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Jack Baldwin Wakeland Sr., of Jackson, and the late Mr. Wakeland, and Mr. and Mrs. George S. Monroe II of Newton. Miss Monroe’s mother, Misty Kathryn Wakeland Monroe, was presented by the Debutante Club of Mississippi in 1988.

Miss Monroe is a graduate of St. Andrew’s Episcopal school where she was an honor roll student, a four-time recipient of the Musicianship Award in band, and the recipient of the Book Award for both band and psychology her senior year. She also sang in the vocal jazz ensemble, was a member of the Band Council, and was part of the Student Admissions Team. She received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for volunteering at The Mississippi Children’s Museum. In addition, Miss Monroe sang in the Mississippi Girlchoir for six years and was a member of the Symphony Sub-Debs.

A sophomore at Converse College, Miss Monroe is a double major in clarinet performance and vocal performance. She is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta academic honor society and Delta Omicron international music fraternity. Miss Monroe also plays in the Converse Wind Ensemble and the Converse Symphony Orchestra, sings with the Converse Chorale and is on the Dean’s List.

Miss Moore is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. James Love Moore Jr. of Jackson. She is granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Thompson Cossar of Madison and Mr. and Mrs. James Love Moore of Jackson.

Miss Moore was graduated from Jackson Preparatory School, where she was a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society and Community Service Club. She volunteered at Gateway Rescue Mission, Neighborhood Christian Center, Mustard Seed and Batson Children’s Hospital. She was a member of the Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs. Miss Moore was selected one of Mississippi Christian Living Magazine’s Christian Leaders of the Future.

A sophomore at the University of Mississippi, Miss Moore is an elementary education major, participates in Reformed University Fellowship, and an active member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She is involved with Young life, is a member of First Presbyterian Church of Jackson, and was part of a mission trip to Cajamarca, Peru, the summer of 2016. She also participated in an e3 Ministries Mission Trip to Pucallpa, Peru in the spring of 2014. She is an active member of Reformed University Fellowship and worked as a summer camp counselor at Camp Desoto in Mentone, Ala.

Miss Morse is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Richard Morse. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Wilkinson Morse and the late Andrew Wilson Herron III and the late Judith Ellis Pratt of New Orleans. Her grandmother, Mrs. Francis Peake Morse, was presented by the Debutante Club of Mississippi in 1950.

Miss Morse is a graduate of St. Andrew’s Episcopal School where she was a member of the Cum Laude Society and National Honor Society. She was co-captain of the archery team, student body secretary, a member of the Student Alumni Leadership Team and participated in high school musicals. Miss Morse was a Youth Ambassador with the Mississippi Children’s Museum and served on the Youth Ambassadors Leadership Team. She was a member of the Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs.

A sophomore at the University of Mississippi, she is a double major in the Croft Institute for International Studies, in international studies and French, where she is serving her second term as Croft Senator. She is the recipient of the Academic Excellence and Bledsoe Scholarships and internships with the Governor’s Office as well as the William Winter’s Institute. Miss Morse is a member of Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society, is on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, and participates in Rebels Against Sexual Assault and It’s On Us. She is a member of St. Andrew’s Cathedral.

Miss Moseley is the daughter of James Donald Moseley and Sallie Roper Moseley of Jackson. She is the granddaughter of the late Honorable and Mrs. Edward Donald Moseley of Baton Rouge, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Warren Lyon Roper of Jackson.

Miss Moseley was the recipient of the Trustees’ Medal for Academic Achievement when she was graduated from St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. She was elected to the Cum Laude Society, A STAR student, National Merit Finalist, Presidential Scholar semi-finalist, and National AP Scholar. Miss Moseley lettered in soccer and track and served as captain of the girls’ cross-country team and treasurer of the National Honor Society. She was named Goodwill Industries Youth Volunteer of the Year in 2015 and a Lindy Callahan Scholar/Athlete for 2016. An acolyte at St. James Episcopal Church, Miss Moseley was active in the youth group at St. Alexis Episcopal Church.

A sophomore at Brown University, Miss Moseley is in the Program for Liberal Medical Education, an eight-year program followed by the Alpert Medical School. A member of Kappa Delta sorority, she volunteers with the Community Health Advocacy Program, and serves on the board of Brown’s Global Brigades chapter, participating in Honduran medical missions. A member of Brown’s Emergency Medical Service, Miss Moseley is a licensed emergency medical technician and ambulance driver.

Miss Nall is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Kevin Nall. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Carlton Adams and the late Jim Payne, and Mr. and Mrs. John Nall.

She was graduated from Jackson Academy with highest honors, maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She was inducted into the Cum Laude Society, National Honor Society, Chi Alpha Mu and Mu Alpha Theta. She was involved in the Jackson Youth Leadership Class of 2015, Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs and International Ballet Competition. Miss Nall received the President’s Education Award and is a Bledsoe Scholar. She participated in Young Life Jackson, International Studies Program and served as a page for Governor Phil Bryant. She volunteered at the Mustard Seed, Mississippi School for Deaf and Blind and continues to volunteer at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. While at JA, she was involved in musical productions and plays.

Miss Nall is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College where she is a pre-med major. She is an initiated member of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society, Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society and National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She is active in Reformed University Fellowship and a member of Delta Gamma Fraternity.

Miss Newman is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Richard Newman IV. She is the granddaughter of Barbara Wall Alonzo of Ridgeland and the late John Donald Alonzo Sr. of Lafayette, La., and Mr. and Mrs. William Richard Newman III of Ridgeland.

Miss Newman was graduated from Jackson Academy where she was a member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Club, the French Club and was on the Academy Honor Roll throughout high school. She participated in varsity cheerleading and was varsity cheer captain her senior year. Miss Newell participated in the Youth Leadership Jackson and Madison City Chamber of Commerce Ambassador programs.

Miss Newman is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi, majoring in exercise science with plans to attend physical therapy school. She is the recipient of the Chancellor’s Leadership Scholorship. She is a member of Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society and on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll. She is involved with Reformed University Fellowship ministry at the University of Mississippi. She is also a member of Delta Delta Delta Women’ Fraternity and St. Richard’s Catholic Church.

Miss Noblin is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Thomas Noblin Jr. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Thomas Noblin and Mr. and Mrs. Larry D. Johnson. Her grandmother, Larry Ford Noblin, was presented by the Debutante Club of Mississippi in 1959, and her sister, Kathleen Keavy Noblin, in 2014.

Miss Noblin was graduated from Jackson Preparatory School in 2016 where she won multiple state championships in track, soccer and basketball. She was named to the Clarion Ledger All-State team in soccer and named to the MAIS Overall Basketball All-Tournament Team. She participated in her school’s performance of The Sound of Music, was a member of the Service and Spanish Clubs, Patriot League, and was active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She served as a Diamond Girl and was on the honor roll. She was also a member of the Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs.

A sophomore at the University of Mississippi, Miss Noblin is an exercise science major, a Provost Scholar, and was a recipient of an Academic Excellence Scholarship. She is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, is active in Reformed University Fellowship, won several intramural sports championships, and achieved the Dean’s Honor Roll as a freshman. Miss Noblin is a member of First Presbyterian Church of Jackson.

Miss Peeples is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Lawrence Peeples Jr. of Madison. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Billy Bass Thames of Madison and Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Lawrence Peeples of Brookhaven. Miss Peeples’ sister, Ashley Anne Peeples, was also presented by The Mississippi Debutante Club.

Miss Peeples attended Madison Central High School where she was involved in Madison Central Television, Madison Central Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and various community service organizations including Make-A-Wish Mississippi, Operation Christmas Child, Bethany Christian Services, and Hope Hollow Ministries.

A sophomore communications major at the University of Arkansas, she is a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She serves as a mentor for the Girl Scouts of America and is active in c3 College Ministries with Cross Community Church in Fayetteville, Ark. She has had the opportunity to participate extensively in local and international mission activities, which have taken her to Mexico, Africa, the Bahamas and Haiti. Miss Peeples is a member of Madison United Methodist Church.

Miss Phillips is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Preston Phillips of Hattiesburg. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Ernest Gilmer Spivey Jr. and the late Dr. Spivey, and Mr. and Mrs. William Eugene Phillips, all of Canton. Miss Phillips’ mother, Vickie Spivey Phillips, and her sister, Laine Frances Phillips, were presented by The Debutante Club of Mississippi in 1983 and 2014, respectively.

Miss Phillips was graduated with special honors from Presbyterian Christian School in Hattiesburg where she was a Student Ambassador and secretary of the Beta Club. She was a Gunn Scholar, captain of the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools State Varsity Cheerleading squad. She was treasurer of the Junior Auxiliary Crown Club and member of the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council. She has been a volunteer with the Aldersgate Mission and the Baptist Medical and Dental Missions to Honduras. She annually volunteers with the Abbie Roger’s Civitan Camp.

A sophomore at the University of Mississippi, Miss Phillips is a pre-pharmacy major and recipient of the Blesdoe and Academic Excellence Scholarships. She is a member of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll a member of Phi Eta Sigma national honor society and Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She is a member of Main Street United Methodist Church of Hattiesburg.

Miss Thomas is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Myron Thomas II of Jackson and Victoria White Thomas of Dallas. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. David Myron Thomas of Greenville, Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Lloyd White of Brandon, and Dr. and Mrs. Robert Malcolm Ferguson of Houston, Texas. Her sister, Brenna Nicole McNeill was presented by the Debutante Club of Mississippi in 2013.

Miss Thomas was graduated from Jackson Preparatory School. She was administrative captain of Reveillon show choir, a member of Mu Alpha Theta, vice president of the French Club, and president of the Culinary Club. She served as a school representative for the Jackson Symphony League Sub-Debs.

A sophomore at Birmingham Southern College, Miss Thomas is a sociology major. She is the recipient of the Greensboro scholarship. She is a member of Kappa Delta social sorority, a Student Government Association sophomore class representative, and a member of Quest II activities committee. She has also served two years as a counselor at Strong River Camp and Farm.