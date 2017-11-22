Plays, tours, concerts all part of holiday fun on N’side

“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” Christmas stories, “Light Has Come: The Angels’ Story” and singing with other Jacksonians are among the multitude of holiday and Christmas events perfect for friends and family to gather together and celebrate the holidays.

For a little Disney magic mixed with Christmas spirit, New Stage Theatre will be performing “Beauty and the Beast,” a holiday musical that features the Disney-animated film’s Academy-Award winning score.

The story centers around Belle, a young woman from a small town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped in an enchantress’s spell. He must learn to love and be loved before the curse becomes an imperishable misery.

The performance will run from December 5 through December 21 at New Stage. Ticket prices are $35, $28 for seniors, military, and groups of 15 or more.

To purchase tickets, call 601-948-3533 or visit www.newstagetheatre.com.

The Center Players Community Theatre will be presenting “An Evening of Christmas Stories” at the Madison Square Center for the Arts from December 7 through December 10.

General admission is $12, $10 for seniors and students. Presale and group tickets are available for $8.

The Madison Square Center for the Arts is located on Main Street in Madison. For more ticket information call 662-347-6248 or visit www.madisoncenterplayers.org.

Ballet Magnificat! will be performing a free production of “Light has Come: The Angel’s Story,” on December 16 and December 17.

“Light has Come” depicts the story of salvation from the unique perspective of the angels.

Tickets range from $20 to $50. Visit www.balletmagnificat.com for more information.

At First Baptist Church in Jackson, 700 volunteers will express the message of Christmas through the love of Christ in the 48th annual Carols by Candlelight.

The production will take place at First Baptist Church Jackson from December 14 through December 17.

Tickets are available online at www.firstbaptistjackson.com, but hurry! Productions on December 16 and 17 are sold out. For more information on the production, call 601-949-1920.

The Beth Israel Congregation will hold its fourth annual Singing Together Jackson on December 5 at 6:30 p.m. Beth Israel is located at 5315 Old Canton Road.

The event is an annual celebration and fund-raising event held to support Working Together Jackson’s mission to strengthen institutions by developing new leaders and solutions to the issues facing the Jackson community.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The event is free for children 10 years old and younger.

For more information, contact Dana Larkin at 601-291-7335 or danaflarkin@gmail.com.

THE MISSISSIPPI Children’s Museum will have a variety of activities for the Christmas season.

For its seventh year since its opening in 2010, the museum has designed its very own holiday exhibit: Journey to the North Pole.

Inspired by lessons in navigation, geography and traditional holiday literature, Journey to the North Pole will transform the 1,800 square feet of MCM space into a magical winter wonderland with twinkling lights, train cars and the 45-foot Snowflake Slide.

Journey to the North Pole will provide special times for children to have their photo with Santa, build a gingerbread house with family members, and attend pajama parties with hot chocolate and special North Pole guests.

The exhibit’s grand opening will be held on November 20 and will be open to the public and school groups until January 7.

For more information, call 601-981-5469 or visit www.mississippichildrensmuseum.com.

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will be hosting a few fun events for the holiday season as well.

Spice it up with the museum’s Cajun Christmas on December 8. From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the museum will be filled with interactive storytelling of the “Cajun Night Before Christmas,” swamp animals, making Cajun Christmas crafts, holiday music, and meeting and taking a photo with Santa.

You’ll also see jolly Saint Nicholas dive in the aquariums!

Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children ages three and up. For more information, call 601-576-6000 or visit www.mdwfp.com.

MADISON, JACKSON and Ridgeland will hold their Christmas parades on Saturday, December 2.

Madison’s parade will start at 9 a.m., with the theme “A Mississippi Christmas.” The grand marshal this year will be Marshall Ramsey.

The parade will begin at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, head north on Old Canton Road, and then turn west on Main Street, ending at the red caboose.

The parade will end with a ceremony with the announcement of the Christmas parade winners, as well as Christmas carolers and cookies with Santa.

For more information, call Brittany Mayfield at 601-853-9109.

The Madison Chamber of Commerce will also introduce the second annual Festival of Trees beginning on December 1. There will be sponsor opportunities for trees beginning at $200, the walkway for $1,000, and Kroger will sponsor the city’s iconic red caboose at $1,500.

The trees will be lit on December 1 and will stay lit through January 1, commemorating a holiday festival event for everyone to enjoy on Main Street.

The 30th annual Madison Night Out will be held Friday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison Square Center for the Arts.

Entertainment will be provided by the 601 Band, and food and drinks will be provided by Bacchus, Bonefish, Corner Bakery, Dickey’s, Kristos, Georgia Blue, Madison Cellars and Strawberry Café. Tickets are $40 each.

The city of Jackson’s Hometown Holiday — Past, Present and Future parade will begin at noon on -December 2. This year’s line-up will include several marching bands, numerous organizations and city departments.

Jackson’s annual tree lighting will be held on Friday, December 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

Ridgeland’s parade, themed Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The parade will start at Holmes Community College, head east on Ridgeland Avenue, travel south on Maple Street, west on Jackson Street through the historic Olde Towne subdivision, and then north on Sunnybrook Road to finish back at Holmes.

West Jackson Street will be closed from Sunnybrook Road to Maple Street during the parade.

Sarah Kountouris, executive director of Keep Mississippi Beautiful, will serve as the grand marshal.

For more information, call Wendy Bourdin of the Ridgeland Parks and Recreation Department at 601-853-2011.

THE TOWN OF LIVINGSTON will have a couple of exciting events to help you get involved in the holiday season.

On Saturday, December 2, get your family’s picture with Santa from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Square at Livingston. There will also be arts and crafts, kids activities and a mimosa bar.

The Square of Livingston is located on the corner of Mississippi Highway 463 and Mississippi Highway 22.

On Wednesday, December 6, head north to Livingston again for the Holiday Wreath Workshop at Tulip, the floral and goods store.

The workshop will begin at 4 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. All materials, snacks and drinks will be provided.

The Township of Ridgeland will be hosting its 14th annual open house on Thursday, December 7.

From 5 to 8 p.m., all are welcome to tour the Township and see all it has to offer, shop, and take a photo with Santa.

Families can also get pictures taken with Santa on November 25 and December 2 at Leapfrog in Madison for $25 (digital copies included). Call 601-898-0727 to reserve your sitting.

Highland Village has multiple opportunities for shoppers to get pictures with Santa, grab some last-minute gifts, and put the finishing touches on their Christmas decorations.

On December 8, Highland Village will host its FAM Friday Jingle and Mingle open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Retailers will stay open an extra hour and offer special discounts and refreshments. There will also be live music, “Selfies with Elfies,” story time with Santa, fun food and other giveaways.

Santa has already begun taking pictures at Highland Village on November 17 and will do so until December 23 before he has to go back to the North Pole before Christmas Eve.

Santa Claus will make appearances in the Plaza next to Beagle Bagle and be available for formal photographs with children on Fridays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $39.95 per family.

Also visit Highland Village for Jingle Coins — gold coins for use as $25 gift certificates at any of the center’s retail locations and restaurants. Jingle Coins are available for purchase at Turkoyz and the Highland Village management office.

Stop by any of Highland Village’s seasonal pop-up shops, such as Louis LeFleur’s Trading Post specialty toy store or Sugar Ray’s Sweet Shop. Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jingle – A Pop-Up Shop by Turkoyz will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 601-982-5861 or visit www.highlandvillagems.com.

OTHER EVENTS include a free concert by the Lighting of the Bethlehem Tree, Nutcracker performances, a singing Christmas tree, and more.

The Mississippi Chorus will perform George Frederic Handel’s “Messiah” on Saturday, December 16, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Grande Chorus, orchestra and soloist performance will take place at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, located on Old Canton Road in Jackson.

General admission tickets are $25. Student tickets are available at the door for $5. No charge for children under six.

For more information, call 601-278-3351.

More musical performances:

*85th Annual Singing Christmas Tree

-Where: Belhaven University athletic bowl

-When: December 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m.

-Details: Belhaven choral arts singers and additional students, faculty, and staff join together to sing Christmas carols while holding lights and standing on risers that form the shape of a Christmas tree. Belhaven’s event is one of the top 20 events in the southeast.

-Cost: Free.

-For information: Contact 601-974-6494.

*Ballet Mississippi’s “The Nutcracker”

-When: December 1 at 7:30 p.m. and December 2 and 3 at 2 p.m.

-Where: Thalia Mara Hall, downtown Jackson.

-Details: In addition to the ballet itself, the Friday night, December 1, performance will feature “Ballet, Blue Jeans, and Beer,” inviting patrons to dress in casual attire to kick off the holiday season with Ballet Mississippi.

-Cost: Tickets for the ballet range from $15 to $35 and can be purchased at www.balletms.com or at the door.

-For tickets and information: Visit balletms.com or call 601-960-1560.

*Mississippi Opera’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors”

-When: Sunday, December 10 at 2:30 p.m.

-Where: Duling Hall, Jackson.

-Details: This one-act musical tells the story of the Three Kings and is a treasured Mississippi Opera tradition.

-Cost: Tickets are $20 each.

-For tickets and information: Call 601-960-2300 or visit www.msopera.org.

*Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

-When: December 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and December 10 at 2 p.m.

-Where: Jackson Academy Performing Arts Center, northeast Jackson.

-Details: The “Nutcracker Sweet” Tea Parties will follow the matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m.

-Cost: Tickets for the ballet range from $20 to $22. Tickets for the Nutcracker Tea Party are $25.

-For tickets and information: Call 601-853-4508 or visit www.msmetroballet.com.

*Lighting of the Bethlehem Tree

-When: Tuesday, November 28 at 6 p.m. (cash bar at 5:15 p.m.).

-Where: Mississippi Museum of Art, Trustmark Grand Hall.

-Details: This year, the annual holiday tradition is accompanied by refreshments and a choral performance. This event is held in conjunction with The Museum Store Holiday Open House. The Bethlehem Tree and Younger Foundation Crèche Collection features more than 100 authentic 18th-century Neapolitan angel and Nativity figures in an opulent Italian crèche setting surrounding a traditional Christmas tree.

-Cost: Free.

-Contact: 601-960-1515.

*22nd Annual Christmas by Candlelight Tour

-Where: Downtown Jackson.

-When: Friday, December 1, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

-Details: This popular annual event features seasonal decorations, live holiday music, and refreshments at the Governor’s Mansion, the Eudora Welty House and Garden, the Manship House Museum, the Old Capitol Museum, and the State Capitol. The beloved model trains and family movies of past winter holidays will run at the William Winter Archives Building. The historic section of the Governor’s Mansion features traditional holiday decorations using seasonal greenery.

-Cost: Free transportation will take visitors from site to site, with parking available at the Old Capitol and the State Capitol.

-For more information, call the Mississippi Department of Archives and History at 601-961-4724 or email info@mdah.ms.gov.