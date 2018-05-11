Joseph Rigby on First Responders work

First Responders of Mississippi (FROM) is an organization that focuses on helping all first responders in need, whether a whole department needs extra equipment or a first responder’s family needs help. Seven months old, the organization already has support from the Jackson community and plans to stretch across the state of Mississippi. Sun Staff Writer Megan Phillips spoke with FROM president, Joseph Rigby, who worked for 34 years as a first responder. Rigby discussed the preliminary stages of the organization, what goals the board hopes to reach in the future, and how first responders and their families can reach out for help.

Tell me about your background.

“I grew up in a little town called Brooklyn, south of Hattiesburg. I went to Jones Junior College. I went into law enforcement — went to work for the Collins Police Department from 1975 to 1977. Then I worked for the Hattiesburg police department from 1977 to 1980. I joined the highway patrol in 1980 and was in Hattiesburg where I worked in District 7 for 12 years (as Trooper First Class). Then I transferred to Jackson working at the governors mansion. I worked for 18 months under Gov. Ray Mabus and eight years under Gov. Kirk Fordice. I transferred to Mississippi Highway Patrol Headquarters and spent my last nine years in headquarters (until retiring in 2009 as a lt. colonel).”

How did FROM get started?

“First of all, it got started because my wife works in behavioral health. She works for treatment centers, and she’s very well-known across the country. First responders’ families were calling (her) about their loved ones, either their children or their spouses and a lot of times, insurance wouldn’t pay for behavioral health issues, wouldn’t cover anything, like the cost of the treatments. So, we kind of looked around a little bit, trying to figure out how to help these people, and that kind of rocked along a little bit. Then we had a (Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics) agent that was shot and killed in north Mississippi, and we got really concerned about ways to help with trauma… I met with some people who I had known over the years and I got a great board put together.”

How many board members do you have?

“We have nine right now. That’s the voting board. On our board we have myself, then there’s Kim Mathis, whose husband’s a police officer in Ridgeland. She’s the vice president. There’s (Lt. Colonel) Thomas Tuggle, who’s the director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Academy. My wife (Ruth Ann Rigby). Sara Lynn McKay, Jim Richards from KLLM, Percy Thornton and Dr. Antoine Keller, who did my heart surgery. We have a great board.”

What exactly does the organization do?

“We want to be able to help. That’s our main focus, is to help. We just want to be able to assist our families in need, our first responder families who are in need. No matter what the circumstances are, we’d like to try to help them and organizations.”

What are the future goals for the organization?

“We’re going to split the state up into three different regions: northern, central and southern. We’re going to have an advisory board, which we hope is made up with a sheriff, chief of police and a fire department (chief or officer) in each region. The rest will be filled with community leaders in those areas, trying to help us find the need and who needs the most help. They’ll be a non-voting board and help us if we go into an area that needs assistance.”

Is there an event coming up that Northsiders can look out for?

“We’re trying to plan our first fund-raiser in August. I think the plan is to sell tables, and there’s eight to a table and it’s $850 for a table. We’d like for corporations to be involved and regular citizens. We’re also going to have a speaker, but we haven’t (picked) the speaker yet. The event’s going to be at the Hilton.”

How can first responders or their families qualify for FROM’s help?

“We have an online process where they can apply for assistance. If they call and say they need help, we’ll try to find a place for them to go.”

What disqualifies an organization, a first responder or their family from receiving help from First Responders of Mississippi?

“If you come in and say, ‘I want a gun,’ or, ‘I want a bulletproof vest,’ we want it to be fair. (And) we can’t afford to buy a $300,000 fire truck. All requests go through the board. If (a department) has a need for a cadaver dog, thermal imaging, stuff like that, we’ll try to help them do that. If you ask us for a uniform for one person, you can’t do that. We would like to do it for the whole department.” (Donations can be earmarked for specific areas.)

How can people get in touch with you or the organization with questions?

“We’ve got a great Web page, and we’ve got a Facebook page set up. We’re working on a twitter. People can go online and look at our Web site and see if there’s something they would like to contact us about. (My number) is 601-540-4423.”