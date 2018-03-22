Amy Turner on therapeutic foster care

Amy Turner is director of children’s services for Catholic Charities Diocese of Jackson, Miss. Turner has been in the position for two years, but has been with the nonprofit for 18.5 years. She has an undergraduate degree in social work from Delta State University and a master’s degree in social work from Jackson State University. She and her children, Layton and Hayden, live in Brandon. Turner spoke to Sun Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren about the group’s Therapeutic foster care program.

First, what is therapeutic foster care?

“It’s a specialized treatment for children who are in the state’s custody who have been removed from their homes of origin for some type of abuse or neglect. They have been qualified as severely emotionally disturbed and that qualifies them for therapeutic services.”

What services are provided?

“We offer 24/7 support for kids and their resource families. We see the kids weekly for individual therapy at a minimum, and at a minimum we do family therapy with the resource parents twice a month. We’re very supportive of our families and the kids in our program. We’re trying to make the family units whole and trying to minimize any disruptions.”

What kind of disruptions come up?

“All of our kids have experience at least two significant trauma events in their lives. One is whatever occurred in their home of origin (that caused the state to take custody), the second is the removal from their biological families. They’re coming to us with some attachment, trust, emotional and behavioral issues. All of our children have a diagnosis of ADD, oppositional defiance disorder, depression. They’re coming in with a lot going on in their young lives.

“Sometimes, they’re not used to having to follow rules, or they’re used to being told what to do, but when they don’t comply there are no consequences. In our homes, they’re going to have a parent that’s more attentive. There may be other issues that come as kids are being parented in a different way than they had before. Children might try to disrupt the home so they can go somewhere else. If they act up enough (they think) we’ll have no choice but to send them back to their homes of origin.”

How many children are in the program now?

“Right now we have 22. We have a capacity for 32. Each of our clinicians - we have four - can have a case load of eight kids.”

How long as the program been in place?

“Since 1983.”

How are children referred to Catholic Charities?

“All of our kids are in the state’s custody. They’re referred through the state.”

Do all kids have a foster family right now?

“Yes.”

Who is eligible to serve as a foster parent or foster family?

“We recruit out of our Jackson office from the 60-mile radius. We are on call 24/7, so if there’s a crisis we want to reach the family in a short amount of time. That (radius) mainly encompasses the tri-county area, but we do have some families in Yazoo. (Families and parents) have to meet the criteria set by the state of Mississippi. They must be a resident over 21 years of age, have adequate income (They’re not doing this for the payment.). They have to be either legally married or single and can’t be cohabitating. They really have to show a heart and desire to be a foster parent. It’s not for everybody.”

So foster families get paid?

“They receive a board payment that is to be utilized to meet the child’s needs. Technically, they do receive money, (but) all the funds they receive should go to the child’s well-being, (such as for) extra food, extra electricity (costs).”

Do you have a shortage of foster families?

“We can always use more parents. Finding good, qualified (candidates) is a challenge, because it’s a calling and a difficult job to do. Every day is not an easy day.”

Once children are referred to the foster care program, how long are they with Catholic Charities?

“Every child comes with a different story. We always want the child to do the least amount of time in foster care. It’s not meant to be a permanent solution, (but) the majority of our kids do wind up aging out of the system, meaning they don’t find an adoptive home, or the rights of the parents have never been terminated, but they’re not able to return. Some kids we have worked with through the years, we have been fortunate to keep for a few months. Then, we’ve had some that have stayed with us for years and get adopted by the foster families (they’re staying with).”

How often do foster families adopt the children they’re taking care of?

“So far this year, we’ve had one to be adopted. She came to us two and a half years ago. Because the system takes a while, she got freed (from her family of origin at) the beginning of the year and was adopted last month by her foster family. It’s not very often, but we have at least one or so a year (adopted by a foster family).”

What other children’s services does Catholic Charities provide?

“We have a total of six programs. We have an adoption program. We have an unaccompanied refugee minor program. We have a Soloman Counseling Center, which provides outpatient therapy, and we have a Hope Haven residential program - a crisis stabilization center for teens and adolescents - and a Hope Haven program to provide outpatient therapy in the home.”

Are there are a large number of refugees in Mississippi? And where do these kids come from?

“We have about 36 kids in the program right now. They’re either in group homes or foster home settings. These kids come from countries that are war-torn, where they’ve had to flee for their lives. They are fully vetted and come in through camps in to the United States.”

What is Catholic Charities’ annual budget and how many kids do you serve in a year?

“Our annual budget is around $10 million, divided through 23 programs, not all are children’s programs. As far as the number of kids served, last year was around 1,500.”

For more information on becoming a foster parent, call Shamir Lee at (601) 624-5288. For information on other programs, call (601) 355-8634.