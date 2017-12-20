Area churches offering special services Christmas Eve

For Northsiders looking to celebrate Christmas on the eve of December 25, churches all around Jackson, Madison and Ridgeland will hold services to rejoice in the birth of Jesus and the blessings of giving.

Singing choirs and ringing bells will be heard all across the Northside on Sunday, December 24.

For those wanting late-night services on the eve of Christ’s birth, join St. James’ Episcopal Church, St. Richard Catholic Church, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church or Chapel of the Cross.

Other churches will hold services earlier in the evening for those who want to turn in early Christmas Eve.

All churches will hold their regular Sunday worship services on the morning of December 24.

St. James’ Episcopal Church will be holding three services on December 24. The Children’s Holy Eucharist will be held at 3 p.m. and will be child-friendly, with a children’s choir and nursery available.

Pre-service music for the 5:30 p.m. service will begin at 5 p.m., and pre-service music for the 11 p.m. service will begin at 10:30 p.m.

St. Richard Catholic Church will be holding its Christmas Eve services at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. They will also hold mass Christmas morning at 9 a.m.

Take your family window shopping on Christmas Eve and Christmas day at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral.

Christmas Eve services will be held at 5 p.m. with the choir, 7 p.m., 10:30 p.m. with a choral prelude and at 11 p.m. with the choir.

A service will also be held at St. Andrew’s Cathedral on Christmas morning at 10 a.m.

Christ United Methodist Church will hold communion and candlelight services at 10:45 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

There will be no Sunday school on Christmas Eve, and refreshments and fellowship will be held in the Great Hall 30 minutes prior to each service.

The nursery will also be available for children three years old and younger.

Northminster Baptist Church will hold its annual candlelight communion service on Christmas Eve, with pre-service music beginning at 5 p.m. The service will officially begin at 5:30 p.m.

There will be no Sunday school at Northminster prior to its regular Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., December 24.

Also on Ridgewood Road, Jacksonians are invited to join Covenant Presbyterian Church at 5 p.m. for a candlelight service of lessons and carols on Christmas Eve.

Bellwether Church on Old Canton Road will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

For those downtown, First Baptist Church of Jackson will be holding its Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church in Jackson will hold its regular Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 9:40 a.m.

A family carols worship service will be held at 4 p.m., and the children’s scripture memory class and catechism crew will be held at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. A senior high insight bible study service will also be held on December 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Galloway Methodist Church will be holding Sunday school on Christmas Eve at 9:30 a.m. and a worship service at 11 a.m.

On the evening of December 24, Galloway will hold a eucharist service at 5 p.m.

For those in the Fondren District, Fondren Church will be holding its Christmas Eve service at its normal worship hour at 11 a.m.

For those outside the capital city, Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church will be holding three Christmas Eve services.

A children’s worship will be held at 4 p.m. A worship with carols, violin and organ will be held at 6 p.m. The last worship service of the evening will be held at 10:30 p.m. with choir, violin and organ.

First Baptist Church of Madison will hold their regular worship service at 10:30 a.m. and a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

St. Francis Catholic Church of Madison will be holding four Christmas masses.

Sunday, December 24, St. Francis will hold its regular mass times at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

That evening, St. Francis will hold 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Christmas Eve masses, with the 5:30 p.m. service geared toward children.

There will also be masses held on Christmas Day at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The Christmas Eve masses at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. as well as the Christmas Day masses at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will have pre-service Christmas caroling beginning 30 minutes prior to all four services.

Come comfortable and casual to Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison, which will hold family-friendly Christmas Eve candlelight services for all ages at 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Christmas worship service will be televised as well on Christmas Eve at 10:35 p.m. on WLBT3.

Join Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Madison at 10:30 a.m. for a Christmas Eve morning worship service.

St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church in Madison will also be holding a morning Christmas Eve worship service at 10 a.m.

First Baptist Ridgeland will hold LifeGroup services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The church will also hold worship services at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. that day.

First United Methodist Church of Ridgeland will hold its candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.

Pinelake Church in Madison and in Brandon will hold Christmas Eve services at their normal worship times at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Preschool and children ministries will also be available.