Attendance continues to decline at Jackson zoo despite recent attention

Attendance at the Jackson Zoo continues to decline, even after park officials announced plans to move.

In late March, the Jackson Zoological Society voted to study moving the zoo to the golf course at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

Even with the increased attention, zoo attendance has continued to falter.

In April and May, 24,131 people visited the park, down from 29,944 for the same months in 2017, Zoo Member and Media Specialist EJ Rivers said.

As for the recent Zoo Brew, one of the park’s annual fund-raisers, attendance was also down.

Park officials were still pulling figures together at press time, but estimated between 1,350 and 1,400 people attended.

Compared, the same event last year drew 1,549, Rivers said.

Zoo Executive Director Beth Poff said for the society to reconsider moving, three things would have to happen.

First, the city would have to increase its annual allocation to the park. Second, the blight surrounding the zoo would have to be removed. And third, attendance would have to increase to around 150,000 people.

The zoo is located at 2918 W. Capitol St. Approximately 17 dilapidated structures line the street between the zoo’s main entrance and the Capitol Street/I-220 exit.

Under its contract with the city, Jackson is expected to contribute $880,000 a year toward zoo operations.

The city and the zoological society entered the contact in 2006. It is up for renewal this September.