Benefit fund established to help defray costs related to Northsider’s rehabilitation

Northsider Thomas Guest, 19, will soon return home from the Shepherd Center in Atlanta after rehabilitating from a spinal cord injury.

The Shepherd Center specializes in spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation.

During Guest’s freshman year at Mississippi State University, the Madison County resident suffered a life-changing spinal cord injury.

Once home, Guest will need a service dog ($11,000), a therapy pool ($50,000), an FSE stationary bike ($9,000) and a speed smart drive ($6,000).

A fund has been established to help defray the costs.

Last fall, Guest suffered a four-wheeler accident which left him paralyzed from the chest down. Since then, he has undergone surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center prior to being transported to the Shepherd Center.

The son of Marti and Scott Guest, Thomas was graduated from Germantown High School. He anticipates returning to State this fall where he is a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Donations can be made payable to the Thomas Guest Medical Benefit Fund. Mail donations to Hanna Lang, volunteer treasurer, at 219 Winged Foot Circle in Jackson, 39211. Donors can also send a payment through Venmo to @Scott-Guest-1.