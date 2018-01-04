Blues marathon scheduled January 27

Thousands of runners from across the country are again expected to take part in what has become a major tradition in the capital city – the Mississippi Blues Marathon.

The race is January 27, and will feature a marathon, half-marathon, quarter-note race and 5K.

The race is slated to begin at 7 a.m., in front of the Mississippi Arts Center and Russell C. Davis Planetarium on Pascagoula Street.

The race expo is slated for Thursday and Friday, January 25 and 26, at the Jackson Marriott Hotel.

Organizers are hoping for more pleasant weather on race day this month, after the event was frozen out in 2017.

Director John Noblin was forced to call off last year’s run, because the icy condition made it unsafe for runners.

Last year proved to be a tumultuous one for the race. Later in the year, the marathon’s longtime sponsor also pulled out, leaving leaders scrambling to find a new one.

Continental Tire, which is building a plant in Hinds County, agreed to step in as sponsor, with the agreement finalized in August.

“Continental is not doing it because runners buy tires, but because they see the significance (and) value in what kind of corporate citizen they want to be,” he said. “The plant doesn’t open until 2019, and they’re already in and supporting the race.”

Continental agreed to sponsor the marathon this year and have the first right of refusal for sponsoring it in 2019. “We hope that they (company officials) see it, will like what they see and come back,” Noblin said.

To date, about 2,000 runners have signed up, about half the number expected, Noblin said.

“In the past couple of years, (participation) has been right at 4,000, but that’s also the final as of race day,” he said. “I don’t think 2,000 will be the final number by any means.”

He said numbers are likely down because registration opened much later than usual.

“We were four months late starting. I feel sure that having that late start and … cancellation will affect numbers some,” he said. “Nine months ago, people were asking when we were going to open registration (that was) before we had a sponsor.

“A lot of folks (were) coming in from out of state and want to get airline arrangements and hotels booked, and couldn’t wait four months to make plans,” he said.

the race will feature live music along the course, and finish at the Mississippi Art Garden and Mississippi Museum of Art.

“There may be a tweak or two to the route … to take advantage of new street surfaces,” Noblin said.

The race will take in some of the freshly paved streets in Jackson, as well as go past two new attractions - the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Mississippi History Museum.

The course was designed to give participants a tour of the best of Jackson, and runs along the Old Capitol Museum, the New Capitol, Jackson State University, Belhaven University, Millsaps College, the Eudora Welty House and the LeFleur Museum District. Runners are also given a tour of the Fondren, Belhaven and Eastover neighborhoods.

In all, about 900 volunteers will be needed to help

The race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon and has been selected for the 2018 Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) Southern Region Marathon Championship.

RRCA is the “oldest and largest national association of running organizations dedicated to growing the sport of running since 1958,” according to the association’s Web site.

The series recognizes the best running events, as well as top performing runners in various categories, its Web site states.

The marathon, half-marathon, quarter note and 5K races will begin at 7 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for top finishers in each age category. All participants will also receive a new finisher’s medal.

For more information, log onto msbluesmarathon.events.