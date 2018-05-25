Bond Payments Skyrocketing

Jackson’s bond debt payments are about to skyrocket, and city officials are still determining how to address them.

This year, the city is expected to pay around $7.9 million in principal and interest on its outstanding general obligation bonds.

In 2019, that amount will jump to nearly $10.6 million, and the year after that, will increase again to $13.4 million.

From there, the amount will remain relatively the same through 2024, and drop off to around $6.5 million in fiscal year 2025. The fiscal year runs from October 1 of the current year to September 30 of the following year.

The 2018 fiscal year ends this September 30.

City officials were still grappling how to address the matter last week. Among challenges, city revenues were slightly down through the second quarter of the budget year.

However, collections were up from the same time in 2017. Among options, Jackson could raise taxes, dip into its reserve funds to cover the increases, or it could refinance the bonds to lower repayment costs in the immediate future.

City leaders appear willing to refinance the debt, and have brought on Public Financial Management and a new financial advisor to help do so. “We can either refinance, or opt against it and pay the higher debt service over the next four or five years. When it’s over, (we’re) back to a much lower level of debt payment,” Ward Two Councilman Melvin Priester said.

“If we opted to keep a smaller amount (in our reserve fund) and spend the rest on debt service, it would get us out of the woods, but we wouldn’t have an adequate cushion for other problems we might face.

Under city ordinance, Jackson must maintain a reserve fund balance equaling 7.5 percent of its general fund budget. This year, that amount totals around $22.5 million.

Priester doesn’t expect the city to raise taxes, nor does he expect Furlough Fridays to be reintroduced.

“I don’t think there’s an appetite for another tax increase. I just don’t,” he said. “What really is driving this conversation is whether refinancing the city debt is feasible. I think it is.”