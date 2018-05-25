Change Plans

The fight for a memory care facility has ended, and now the developers of the lot on Mannsdale Parkway, next to Circle7 and Beagle Bagel, have decided to put a medical office building in its place.

A public hearing for the memory care facility was held on May 14 during the Madison mayor and board of aldermen meeting.

The developers, Mainland Company LLC, asked for a continuance in 30 days.

“They wanted 30 more days to see if they could find a resolution by changing the facility from what they’re proposing to medical or doctors’ offices,” City Attorney Dale Danks said.

Danks said Mainland Company’s attorney, James Peden, requested the continuance.

“We didn’t schedule a date (for the continuance). We just said we would allow 30 days,” Danks said. “A date will be scheduled sometime later.”

Danks said there was no public objection and no votes from the board except to allow the continuance.

“At my recommendation. That was unanimous.”

The public will have the opportunity to speak in opposition or in favor of the new plans when the city decides to hold the continuance and vote on the matter.