City drops appeal against West Rankin utility

The city of Jackson appears to be changing its strategy in efforts to keep West Rankin County on Jackson sewer.

Instead of attempting to block the West Rankin Utility Authority’s (WRUA) efforts to build a new wastewater treatment plant, the city is going to provide better service.

Last week, the council voted 4-1 to dismiss an appeal of the state’s decision to issue a permit to WRUA to build a plant on the Rankin County side of the Pearl River.

Ward Two Councilman Melvin Priester and Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said they were ready to vote after numerous healthy discussions on the topic.

“The council is putting faith in what you’ve proposed … (providing) reliable, cost-effective service at a predictable price that will cost less than constructing a new facility,” Priester said, directing his comments to new Public Works Director Bob Miller.

“Basically, what you’re proposing is be a better provider, something that benefits West Rankin and our citizens. (It’s) a promise you’ve made and a promise we as a council (will) continue to hold you to.”

The decision to drop the suit comes as the city of Jackson works to renegotiate its federal sewer consent decree and as it works to revamp its water billing system.

WRUA is planning to build a new sewage treatment plant on the Rankin side of the river near Richland. The plant would allow West Rankin to come off of Jackson’s sewer system.

Jackson leaders were opposed to the measure because it would take away one of the city’s biggest customers, in effect reducing revenue.

West Rankin customers make up about 25 percent of wastewater flowing into Jackson’s system.

Authority leaders wanted to come off the system to avoid having to help pay for the city’s sewer consent decree.

The decree is expected to have costs between $600 million and $800 million, a cost that will ultimately be passed on to ratepayers.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) approved a permit to build a new plant in 2016, and the decision was upheld by a Rankin County chancery judge.

Jackson appealed that decision to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Jackson, in its argument, said the construction of a new plant would place “unnecessary expense” on Rankin residents.

The authority serves Flowood, Pearl, Brandon, Richland, the Ross Barnett Reservoir, the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and the state hospital at Whitfield.

The new plant would cost between $80 million and $100 to construct, previous engineers’ estimates show.

West Rankin attorney Keith Turner couldn’t be reached for comment.

Voting in favor of the measure were Lindsay, Priester, Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote and Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks. Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes voted against it, and Ward Four Councilman De’Keither Stamps stepped out of the meeting during the vote.