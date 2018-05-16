commercial growth continues in gluckstadt

By MEGAN PHILLIPS,
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 12:00pm

Gluckstadt continues to grow as at least four more commercial site plans were approved during the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting last week. 

Of the multiple approvals, one was a site plan for Atlas Greek Cuisine. 

“It’ll be located on Calhoun Station Parkway,” County Planning and Zoning Administrator Scott Weeks said. “Right across the road from Capital Body Shop.” 

The business will have a road built north of the restaurant to accommodate multiple entrances. 

The 5,791-square-foot building will have 66 parking spaces surrounding the new restaurant. 

The Luckytown Square site plan was also approved during the May board meeting. The restaurant and retail center will be “located at the corner of Gluckstadt Road and Distribution Drive,” Weeks said. 

There was no further information regarding the tenants of the retail and restaurant spaces at press time. 

 

