Council Approves Siemens Contract Amendments

Wed, 04/25/2018 - 4:00pm

After weeks of negotiations, Siemens is coming back to fix problems associated with the city of Jackson’s $91 million energy performance contract.

The city brought the firm on in 2012 to completely overhaul the city’s water system, which included installing some 65,000 new residential meters, 5,000 commercial water meters, and creating and installing a new billing system.

More than a year after work wrapped up, some 20,000 customers are still not receiving regular bills, in part, because of complications related to the work.

Siemens and three of its subcontractors will help ensure the meters are interfacing correctly with the billing system, as well as train city employees to use the software, Public Works Director Robert Miller said.

Contractors will begin Monday, according to Public Works Director Robert Miller. The firms have until September 30 to complete the work.

The work is expected to cost around $1.12 million, and will come from funds set aside for other portions of the $91 million contact.

Council members held their nose to approve the measure. The first vote failed on a 3-3 vote. The second vote passed 5-1, with Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote and Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay voting in favor.

Foote, Lindsay and Ward Two Councilman Melvin Priester urged their colleagues to vote for the measure.

“The Siemens thing is a radioactive subject for a number of council people. Tillman votes against (almost) everything related to Siemens, because (the contract left) a bad taste in everyone’s mouth,” Foote said. “This time, Tillman and (Ward Six Councilman Aaron) Banks voted in favor of it, because it’s a transfer of money in escrow.

“Instead of (using that money to) buy meters, it will be used to will train water department to better handle billing,” he said.

