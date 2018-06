Crime Report

Jackson Crime

The Jackson Police Department received the following reports for:

Melrose Drive, 100 block, house burglary, May 16;

Northtown Drive, auto theft, May 19;

Northtown Drive, business burglary, May 16;

Oakhurst Drive, 2100 block, house burglary, May 16;

State Street, 1200 block north, larceny, May 20;

Madison Crime

The Madison Police Department received the following reports for:

Bayview Dr - credit card fraud, May 25;

Baywood Drive - grand larceny, May 18;

Brookside Place - petit larceny, May 12;

Carmichael Blvd - identity theft, May 30;

Carrington Drive - petit larceny, May 16;

Glenwood Drive - grand larceny, May 20;

Grandview Boulevard - petit larceny, May 18;

Highway 51 - petit larceny, May 21;

Jordon Ridge Place - grand larceny, May 23;

Sunflower Rd - grand larceny-more than $1000, May 28;

Twin Oaks Drive - petit larceny, May 13;

Ridgeland Crime

The Ridgeland Police Department received the following reports for:

Arbor Drive, 300 block, identity theft, May 12;

Central Avenue, 100 block, grand larceny, May 24;

Centre Street, 100 block, auto burglary, May 15;

County Line Road, 1200 block, credit card fraud, May 14;

County Line Road, 1200 block, grand larceny, May 26;

County Line Road, 600 block, auto burglary, May 8;

County Line Road, 900 block, auto burglary, May 9;

Green Glades, 100 block, petit larceny, May 15;

Highland Colony Parkway, 1000 block, grand larceny, May 22;

Highland Colony Parkway, 300 block, grand larceny, May 23;

Highland Colony Parkway, 600 block, grand larceny, May 19;

Lake Harbour, 700 block, motor vehicle theft, May 17;

Mobile Estate Drive, 500 block, motor vehicle theft, May 25;

Pear Orchard Place, 300 block, grand larceny, May 13;

Rice Road, 700 block, grand larceny, May 18;

Sawbridge Drive, 200 block, identity theft, May 11;

School Street, 100 block west, petit larceny, May 23;

Sunnybrook road, 500 block, motor vehicle theft, May 22;

Township Avenue, 300 block, petit larceny, May 25;

Wheatley Street, 800 block south, felony shoplifting, four counts, May 23;

Wheatley Street, 800 block south, lost property, May 22;

Wheatley Street, 800 block south, petit larceny, May 10;

Wheatley Street, 800 block south, petit larceny, May 16;