Cultivation food hall announces future vendors

Cultivation Food Hall, the state’s first food hall, will open this summer in The District at Eastover and recently announced their first four vendors: Fete au Fete, Local Honey, Poké Stop and Whisk, a crêperie by La Brioche. These vendors represent four of the eight food and beverage concepts that will open in the food hall, in addition to a classic cocktail bar.

Fete au Fete StrEATery will serve upscale Southern comfort food with a Louisiana twist. Fete au Fete is the brainchild of celebrated chef and long-time food truck advocate, Chef Micah Martello.

“Street food is real food,” said Chef Martello. “There is something special about creating an amazing dish and handing it directly to the person who is going to enjoy it. This is why we have abandoned our fine dining roots and taken to the streets, back to the heart and soul of cooking. Our food trucks, food hall locations and intimate-style catering allow us to connect what we love most, our food and our customers.”

Local Honey is a new concept by Chef Micah Martello that he calls, “healthy food, redefined.” Expect a new take on salads, steel cut oats or quinoa bowls, smoothies and the millennial favorite, avocado toast.

Poké is fresh, healthy and innovative, and often considered the next generation of sushi. Poké Stop uses only high-quality ingredients, allowing guests to customize a sushi roll in a bowl. Poké Stop is the creation of California native, turned Mississippian, Rachel Phuong, who calls her dishes, “Hawaiian with a Japanese flair.”

The team behind the local French bakery, La Brioche, introduces “Whisk” a crêperie that creates authentic French crepes in a variety of savory and sweet combinations.

Cultivation Food Hall is being developed in consultation with St. Roch Market. A pioneer among the food hall craze, St. Roch Market opened in a historic New Orleans building in 2014.

Cultivation Food Hall will be located on the ground floor of the BankPlus Building.

and will include both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a dedicated event space. Construction on the hall is planned to start this month.