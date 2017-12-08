David Keary, V.A. Patterson receive arts commission Governor’s Arts Awards

V.A. Patterson and David Keary are among the 2018 recipients of the Mississippi Arts Commission’s (MAC) Governor’s Arts Awards. The awards are given to individuals and organizations to recognize outstanding work in visual, literary and performing arts, community development through the arts and arts patronage in Mississippi.

Keary was named the recipient of the Leadership in Performing Arts and Patterson, Community Arts Leader.

Keary was the first male dancer hired for the Jackson Ballet by Thalia Mara, founder of the USA International Ballet Competition. In 1978, he was invited to join the New York City Ballet where he danced professionally for many years and learned from the masters of American ballet.

After returning to Jackson to pursue a law degree, Keary served on the board of Jackson Ballet, and in 1994, he became artistic director of the organization, now Ballet Mississippi. Since then, Keary has led the growth of Ballet Mississippi from 25 to more than 300 students, staged seasonal productions such as “The Nutcracker,” taught classes for USA International Ballet Competition competitors and watched former students go on to dance in prestigious programs around the nation.

Patterson, a Jackson, native, was the first curator for the Manship House museum, former executive director of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi and former executive director of Very Special Arts Mississippi. She worked for many years in the museum field and spent her entire career promoting the arts in Mississippi.

Patterson continues to volunteer with many community and arts organizations today. As executive director for Very Special Arts Mississippi, she worked with artists with disabilities to master their skills. One of her major accomplishments was bringing artwork into schools where students would receive up to 12 hours of instruction with an artist.