Deason new MCEDA director

Joseph (Joey) Deason is the new executive director of the Madison County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) beginning October 1.

Deason assumes the position from Ken Oilschlager who has been serving as interim director over the last year.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the selection of Joey Deason as our new executive director,” said Lanny Slaughter, MCEDA board of directors chairman. “Joey’s experience in economic development at both a regional and state level combined with his level of leadership will ensure that MCEDA is both focused and accountable in working with industry and community leaders.”

“The Madison Count Board of Supervisors congratulates MCEDA on a tremendous hire,” said David Bishop, president of the Madison County board of supervisors. “We are confident that MCEDA selected the ideal leader to take the organization to a new level of success.”

Deason comes to Madison County after four years of serving as the chief operating officer at the Golden Triangle Development Link where he was integral in projects such as Yokahama Tire and SDI Steel Mill while also developing strategic partnerships with East Mississippi Community College in the creation of a manufacturing graining center. Prior to his tenure in the Golden Triangle, he served as president and CEO of Schulz Xtruded Products (SXP), chief financial officer of the Mississippi Development Authority and worked at General Motors and Delphi Corporation for more than 17 years.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as executive director of MCEDA, a regional that enjoys a recognizable brand due to its commitment to transformational economic development,” Deason said. “As executive director, I plan to lead the organization with a focus on trust and communication to strengthen our community efforts and our competitive position.”