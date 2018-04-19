DFA waiting on paperwork to officially name advisory board

Despite eight members having been chosen to serve on the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID) advisory board, only three have been officially named, according to the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).

That’s because the state is waiting on the proper paperwork, which had not been submitted by the city of Jackson or the governor’s office, two of the entities that have a combined five appointments to the board.

“We rely on the official letter from the appointing entity. Executive Director (Laura) Jackson tells me we only have anecdotal information from several of the folks who plan to make appointments, but nothing in writing at this time,” said Chuck McIntosh, director of DFA communications.

Under state statute, the nine-member panel will include three appointments from the city of Jackson, two from the governor, and one each from the lieutenant governor, speaker of the House, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Jackson State University (JSU).

So far, only three appointments are official, the ones made by the speaker of the House (Nathan Wells, Philip Gunn’s chief of staff), UMMC (Chief Administrative Officer Jonathan Wilson) and JSU (Worth Thomas), McIntosh said.

Earlier this year, the Jackson City Council appointed Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Public Works Director Robert Miller and Planning Director Mukesh Kumar to the board.

Also Gov. Phil Bryant has tapped his representatives, policy advisor Bobby Morgan and Kirk Sims with Yates Construction.

DFA would not confirm those appointments, though, because the agency had not received official confirmation on the appointments from either the city or Bryant’s office.

It was not known at press time whether Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves had named his appointment. Officials with his office refused the Sun’s request for comment.

Members will serve on a board set up to advise DFA on how to spend funds allocated to the CCID, a new district created by the state in 2017.

The district was set up by the Mississippi Legislature last year to help the city of Jackson pay for infrastructure improvements within it.

The state will begin diverting fund into the CCID in August. Until a master plan is drawn up, though, no funds can be spent.

DFA won’t begin work on the master plan until the board is in place, and the board won’t officially be in place until the appointments are communicated to DFA in writing, according to McIntosh.

Even with money expected to begin coming in a matter of months, the agency had not reached out to the city, the governor’s office or the lieutenant governor’s office regarding their appointments. Nor has DFA specifically spelled out the appointment procedures to those entities.

The only communication DFA sent to the appointing entities last year came from the agency’s executive director, who said she was looking forward to working with those entities’ appointments, McIntosh said.

Confusion has ensued as a result. The governor’s office had sent a letter to the Mississippi Secretary of State, but DFA had not received it at press time.

Jackson Director of Communications Kai Williams said she would investigate the matter further, but had not gotten back with the Sun before deadline.

Under state statute, five members represent a quorum, meaning the board cannot conduct official business until at least two more members are confirmed.

DFA leaders had hoped the panel would be in place by last fall.

Lawmakers approved creating the CCID last spring.

The law set the boundaries for the CCID and mandated the state set aside a portion of sales tax revenues generated in the capital city to fund road, water and sewer upgrades within in it.

In fiscal year 2019, the state will allocate around $3.2 million (approximately $290,000 a month) to the district. The year after, the allocation will increase to $7 million, and the year after that the amount will increase to $11 million.

That amount will be set aside for the district in perpetuity.

The allocations will not affect the 18.5 percent the city already receives in annual sales tax diversions.

Under the law, DFA is charged with drawing up a master plan, with input from the panel.

DFA will then be charged with spending the money.

During the 2018 session, lawmakers approved giving the agency authorization to issue up to $7 million in short-term debt, which could be used to pay for projects before funds come in.

Revenues will be set aside monthly. In fiscal year 2019, two percent of the city’s sales tax revenues will be set aside each month. The monthly set aside will increase to six percent in fiscal year 2020, and eight percent beginning in fiscal year 2021.

The state’s budget year runs from July 1 to June 30 of the following year.

The state established the CCID to help the city of Jackson offset the costs of providing services to state-owned properties.

State-owned properties are tax exempt, meaning the state does not pay property taxes.

However, Jackson still must provide water and sewer service, police and fire protection and roads to and from the facilities.

The CCID takes in many of those properties and stretches from Meadowbrook Road in the north to Hooker Street in the south. The district runs from JSU in the west to the Pearl River and Ridgewood Road in the east.