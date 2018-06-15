FENELON SELECTED associate director for kidney group

Walton Fenelon has been named associate director of the Mississippi Kidney Foundation

“Walton brings a wealth of knowledge to the foundation. We believe that her marketing experience, in both Oxford & Nashville, will propel us to the next level. She also has a strong history of community service.” Fenelon’s spirit of volunteerism has even led her to Costa Rica and Honduras,” said Matt Monsour, chairman of the search committee.

“Walton’s great-grandmother raised funds for the Kidney Foundation back in the ’70s,“ said Gail Sweat, executive director of the MKF. “Our first sponsor party, 18 years ago, was held in the home of her parents in Fondren. It is exciting to see a fourth generation carrying on the mission of service to others and raising awareness of kidney disease.”

Prior to joining the foundation, Fenelon worked as an account executive for Deane | Smith, a full-service public relations and marketing firm in Nashville. She also previously worked as a marketing associate for the City Grocery Restaurant Group in Oxford, concentrating on event planning and initiating marketing campaigns.

A native Jacksonian, she was graduated magna cum laude from The University of Mississippi, Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College in 2014, earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

“The Mississippi Kidney Foundation has had a constant presence in my life as it serves the community that I have grown up in. I am very excited to have the opportunity to sustain and grow this respected organization and begin this next chapter,” Fenelon said.