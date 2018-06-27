Fireworks, run, music among events slated to celebrate Fourth

Break out the fireworks and red, white and blue and get ready to celebrate Independence Day 2018 Northside-style.

Jackson, Madison, Ridgeland and the Ross Barnett Reservoir are gearing up for this year’s July Fourth festivities.

The capital city’s Department of Parks and Recreation will host its annual Fireworks Extravaganza on June 30 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. at Smith Wills Stadium, located at 1200 Lakeland Drive.

The free event will combine live entertainment, food vendors and a fireworks display for a family-friendly night out.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately 12 minutes.

No outside food or lawn chairs will be permitted. For more information, contact parks and recreation at 601-960-0471.

The annual Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic will take place at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum July 4 at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K run/walk and a one-mile wellness fun run.

Race packet pickup will be open starting Wednesday, June 27 at 9 a.m. at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

The 5K run will begin promptly at 7:30 a.m. The 5K walk will begin at 7:35 a.m.

Those who plan to attend should arrive early to allow time for traffic and parking.

Watermelon and beverages will be available after the race.

Awards will be given for best costume. However, the race must be completed while wearing the costume.

Registration is $25 for the 5K run and walk and $15 for the fun run.

The city of Madison will host its annual fireworks show July 4 at Liberty Park for the 21st year. Food trucks will be on site by 7 p.m. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

The show is expected to last approximately 20 minutes. Liberty Park is located on the corner of Grandview Boulevard and Madison Avenue.

Ridgeland will kick off Independence Day festivities with its 28th annual Celebrate America Balloon Glow at Northpark Mall Friday, June 29 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The balloon glow is the opening event for the Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Race and Festival in Canton.

More than 20 balloons will light up the sky, beginning in the field near Northpark Mall, with parking available around the mall.

The entertainment this year will be the Karaoke Contest Winner, Luckenbach. Dylan Scott will be this year’s headliner.

In addition to the balloon glow, attendees will find food and a kid’s carnival.

The night will end with a fireworks display.

The Ross Barnett Reservoir will host an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 30 from 4 p.m. until the fireworks show ends at Lakeshore Park and Old Trace Park.

The event will include food vendors, live music, kid zones and beer vendors. It will conclude with the fireworks display.

As a part of the reservoir’s annual Fourth of July celebration, Lakeshore Park will also host Fenders and Fireworks.

The classic car show will take place on Saturday, in conjunction with the Independence Celebration.

Registration is $30 for the car show and will begin at 3 p.m. Deadline for entry is 4 p.m.

Awards will be given for the top five cars, top two trucks and Best of Show.

Admission is free.

Also on Saturday, June 30, the annual 5K race for brain injury Dash N Splash and one-mile fun run will kick off at 9 a.m.

Those taking part can run, walk or roll in the 5K. Those 10 years old and under may participate in the fun run.

Teams are encouraged. To create or join a team, click on the register button on the registration page online. The link is provided on the event Facebook page.

The event will be held at Old Trace Park.

After the race, family-friendly activities will begin in the Splash Zone, including water slides, water balloons and watermelons.

Pre-registration is $25 for the 5K run/walk, and $20 for survivors. Pre-registration for the fun run is $15.

Race day registration will be $30 for the 5K run/walk, and $20 for the fun run.

The first 300 people to register for the event will receive a race t-shirt.

Awards will be given for the top three in each age group for males and females, the overall 5K male and female, top three overall for the male and female for the 5K walk, overall male and female for the fun run, overall male and female wheelchair roll, largest team award and most team spirit award.

Finally, the Town of Livingston Independence Day Celebration will be held Tuesday, July 3.

Gates will open at 5 p.m.

DoubleShotz will get the music started at 5:30 p.m., followed by a performance by ‘80s cover band U.S.

Advance tickets are available online on the city’s website for $15 or $20 at the gate. Kids 10 and under get in free.

Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, but coolers are prohibited.

The event includes a wine and craft beer garden, a kid’s activity area and food vendors.

Free parking is available on site.