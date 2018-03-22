Gluckstadt annexation hearings continue March 26

By MEGAN PHILLIPS,
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:26pm

The first portion of Gluckstadt hearings that began February 26 has been wrapped up. The hearings are scheduled to continue later this month March 26, 27 and 29 if needed.

Last February, appointed Mayor Walter Morrison filed the petition for Gluckstadt to be incorporated as a Madison County city. Simultaneously, the city of Canton filed a lawsuit to annex some land that overlaps with the Gluckstadt boundaries.

To make matters simpler, the Madison County court combined the two issues into one lawsuit.

“As of now… the legal hearings are in two parts,” Gluckstadt area resident Lisa Williams said. “First, the jurisdictional hearings occur. Those began on Monday, February 26. The hearing is scheduled to continue on March 26, March 27 and March 29, assuming all days are needed.”

The next part of the hearings, the merits trial, is scheduled to begin August 6 and can take up to five weeks.

“Of course, the Gluckstadt incorporators are hopeful the judge will rule in our favor to move forward to the next portion later this year,” Williams said. “We expect a ruling by the end of this month regarding moving forward.”

