Gluckstadt area residents call for moratorium on development

Gluckstadt residents are calling on the Madison County Board of Supervisors to place a moratorium on commercial development until the incorporation process is complete, hopefully in August.

Residents say they are specifically in opposition to a proposed gas station and convenience store that will be reviewed during the first May board meeting.

The station would be located on the corner of Church Road and Calhoun Station Parkway and called Calhoun Station.

People living in the area want to be able to have a say on the commercial development that happens in Gluckstadt, since they will presumably be living in the incorporated city in just a few short months.

“Once (the incorporation is) successful, the town’s own regulations can be administered for the Gluckstadt area,” Germantown subdivision resident Walter McKay said. “Meanwhile, developers are pouring in with more and more requests to build all over Gluckstadt.”

McKay said the new gas station in particular has “raised the angst of many residents in the Gluckstadt community. There have been more than four dozen posts on social media against the gas station/convenience store.”

The area already has seven convenience stores, according to McKay. Gluckstadt Road alone from Weisenberger to Bozeman Road has an Exxon, Circle K and Shell, along with Sonic Drive-In, Krystal, Burger King, Steak Escape and Pizza Hut.

“We don’t need more,” McKay said. “I’m here requesting the board of supervisors do something the planning and zoning can’t do, and that’s place a moratorium on any rezoning and approval of any business that’s not already had board of supervisors approval and permits for construction until such time as the incorporation hearings are finalized. We would appreciate your action. We’re county taxpayers also.”

District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter added two other citizen letters regarding the site plan into the minutes.

Another Germantown resident and son to Walter McKay, Jay McKay spoke up as well.

“We’re asking and have asked for moratorium on convenience stations, storage and all that in Gluckstadt until we’re incorporated and get our own governance to determine if that’s what we want out there,” he said. “I know you’ve brought it up for a vote a couple of times and everybody keeps saying, ‘No,’ to it, and I’m not exactly sure why, when you have taxpayers asking you not to do that until we can get a handle on what we have coming out there.”

Traffic and appearance were other reasons both McKays cited as reasons for placing a moratorium on commercial development.

Planning and Zoning Attorney Leah Ledford was asked to research and bring information to the next board meeting in May on whether or not the board can legally adhere to the citizens’ request. Ledford will work in conjunction with County Attorney Katie Bryant Snell.

“I’ve done a little bit of research, but there’s property rights issues, and it’s a lot bigger than just giving a moratorium, but we’ll get back to you next meeting,” Snell said.