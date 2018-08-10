Goodwill to honor volunteers for work in metro Jackson

Fri, 08/10/2018 - 10:04am

Goodwill Industries of Mississippi will recognize 13 persons for their volunteer work and community service at the annual Volunteer Salute benefit.

The event honors individuals who are nominated for their outstanding contributions toward outreach and service in the Jackson metropolitan area. This year’s event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on August 16 at the Country Club of Jackson.

“The giving spirit is at the heart of volunteerism, and we are excited to recognize this group of individuals who so generously give back to their communities,” said David Hollingsworth, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Mississippi. “For more than 60 years, our mission has been to offer a hand up to those with barriers to climb, so we know how important it is to foster and recognize the efforts of people who make our communities better.”

The annual Goodwill Salute Dinner generates funding to help in the organization’s mission to help transition employees into becoming productive citizens of the community and provides continued support of the benefits provided by Goodwill Industries of Mississippi.

This year’s honorees include Alicen Blanchard, Angela Byers, David Caddle, Harper Stone, Joseph Voynik, Lee M. Nicols, Maggie McKinnis, Pam Allen, Primus Wheeler Jr., Regina Harlan Boyles, Renee Ebner, Tyler Lott Armstrong and Vonda C. Bush.

