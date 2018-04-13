Growing Gluckstadt Fire District increasing staff, building another station

Firefighters will soon be needed for a new fire station under construction in the Gluckstadt Fire District.

The station, which will be located on Yandell Road in front of Harvey Crossing, the district, should be completed by October.

“We are starting the process of hiring several new firefighters soon,” Gluckstadt Fire Captain Dustin Perry said.

Two stations currently serve the rapidly growing area. The two current stations are located on Stribling Road and at the corner of Yandell Road and Highway 51. The district covers 42 square miles, with the Stribling location covering the west side of the interstate and the Yandell/51 station the east side.

“It’s about 8,600 households and a population of 17,200 between both stations,” Perry said.

Also known as the South Madison County Fire Protection District, the Gluckstadt fire department was formed by area Gluckstadt citizens in 1989 to provide medical and fire protection services with only one station and one fire engine.

“The fire department relied strictly on volunteers at that time,” Perry said.

Now the firefighters are a combination of paid and volunteers. Paid firefighters have a standard schedule of 24 hours on followed by 48 hours off.

“I’ve been going to a lot of homeowners’ association meetings, and a lot of our citizens thought we were still all volunteer. They didn’t realize the amount of protection they really had. We just want to inform everybody in the community that… Gluckstadt’s growing and looking really good.”

The district is also staffed with first responders, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

“We recently put a new 2018 Pierce Enforcer fire engine at our second station on Stribling Road,” Perry said. “We currently have another new engine being ordered from Pierce that we hope to receive by the end of this year. This engine will go to our new station that is currently being built.”

Due to new developments within the Gluckstadt fire district, more qualified and dedicated staff will be needed to operate the new station, Perry said.

“We are constantly growing as a department, and we would love to find new firefighters who want to grow with us.”

Volunteers are also very welcome.

“Our volunteers are critical to helping our organization. If anyone in our community ever needs us, do not hesitate to call us (601-826-1978).”