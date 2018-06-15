Highland Colony Parkway resurfacing road project nearing completion

By NIKKI ROWELL,
  • 559 reads
Fri, 06/15/2018 - 12:20pm

Work on Highland Colony Parkway is trucking along, with County Engineer Dan Gallait projecting just a few more weeks until the resurfacing project is completed.

Gallait said the northbound lanes have been completed and work is ongoing on the southbound lanes.

During the week of July 10, paving will be completed. Striping will be done the week of July 20, according to Gallait.

“Once that’s all done, the project will be completed,” Gallait said.

While the project was behind schedule because of delays due to weather, Gallait has said the contractor was able to complete the project as quickly as possible.

APAC Engineering was approved to add three inches of subterranean asphalt to the northbound outside lane by the Madison County Supervisors in October 2017. This increased the thickness from six to 10.5 inches.

However, those traveling on that stretch of road will not notice a difference in the lanes, as the additional asphalt is underground.

The project began with future Highland Colony Parkway construction and development in mind, and also to aid current businesses located along the route.

This project also includes resurfacing Old Agency Parkway south to Business Park Drive.

*This project is tied to the Reunion Parkway Overlay project, which APAC completed last year. Reunion Parkway had overlay and curb work completed from Mississippi Highway 463 to Madison Station Elementary.

 

Both projects cost a total of $6 million.

The money was awarded to the county from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) following a disagreement concerning which entity was in control of the future Reunion interchange.

MDOT settled with the county for $6 million.

The city of Ridgeland is also working on a portion of Highland Colony Parkway from Business Park Drive to County Line Road.

Obituaries

Rebekah Browning Barber

Rebekah Browning Barber, age 72, passed away very unexpectedly, on May 31 at her home in... READ MORE

Russell David Wright
Patricia Dianne Brown
Catherine Nelson Hood Phillips
Jasper Franklin Smith
Ann Chinn

Social

Lucille Nichols part of Home Place for 50 years

The Home Place has been a part of the Northside community since 1946, but Lucille Nichols is who really makes it feel like home.

Ubering in Jackson
St. Andrew’s alumni board
honor society
Fast Pitch
Beauties and beaus

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.