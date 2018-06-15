Highland Colony Parkway resurfacing road project nearing completion

Work on Highland Colony Parkway is trucking along, with County Engineer Dan Gallait projecting just a few more weeks until the resurfacing project is completed.

Gallait said the northbound lanes have been completed and work is ongoing on the southbound lanes.

During the week of July 10, paving will be completed. Striping will be done the week of July 20, according to Gallait.

“Once that’s all done, the project will be completed,” Gallait said.

While the project was behind schedule because of delays due to weather, Gallait has said the contractor was able to complete the project as quickly as possible.

APAC Engineering was approved to add three inches of subterranean asphalt to the northbound outside lane by the Madison County Supervisors in October 2017. This increased the thickness from six to 10.5 inches.

However, those traveling on that stretch of road will not notice a difference in the lanes, as the additional asphalt is underground.

The project began with future Highland Colony Parkway construction and development in mind, and also to aid current businesses located along the route.

This project also includes resurfacing Old Agency Parkway south to Business Park Drive.

*This project is tied to the Reunion Parkway Overlay project, which APAC completed last year. Reunion Parkway had overlay and curb work completed from Mississippi Highway 463 to Madison Station Elementary.

Both projects cost a total of $6 million.

The money was awarded to the county from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) following a disagreement concerning which entity was in control of the future Reunion interchange.

MDOT settled with the county for $6 million.

The city of Ridgeland is also working on a portion of Highland Colony Parkway from Business Park Drive to County Line Road.