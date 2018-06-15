Jackson making progress issuing water bills; still falling short on target

By ANTHONY WARREN,
  • 419 reads
Fri, 06/15/2018 - 12:21pm

Contractors are making progress in addressing Jackson’s water billing crisis but fell well short of the first month’s goal of recovering 4,200 stranded accounts.

As of May 31, Siemens and its subcontractors had recovered nearly 2,700 accounts.

The number accounts for around 13.4 percent of the more than 20,100 stranded accounts, and nearly $2.4 million in uncollected water and sewer revenue.

However, contractors will have to pick up the pace if it hopes to fix all of the city’s stranded accounts by September 30.

“Origin Consulting will be (adding) more staff shortly in order to accomplish the project on deadline,” said Public Works Director Robert Miller.

It was not clear if the city had seen an increase in water revenues as a result of the corrected bills.

In April, the city amended its “energy performance contract” with Siemens USA, to bring the firm back on to help address its water billing crisis.

The firm was brought on in 2012 to completely overhaul the city’s aging water system. Work was completed in 2016.

The project included installing some 65,000 resident water meters and 5,000 commercial meters and updating the city’s water billing software.

Work was designed to help Jackson improve its collections.

Since the project wrapped up, though, collections in the city have continued to drop.

In the spring, the city asked for an allocation from the city’s one-percent oversight commission to help keep the water enterprise fund afloat.

The city also learned that some 20,000 customers were not receiving regular water bills.

The Jackson City Council approved bringing Siemens back on in late April to help correct the problem. The work is expected to cost around $1.12 million.

 

The firm and three of its contractors began work on April 30. 

Subcontractors include Origin Consulting, which is tasked with addressing the billing software, and Mueller Systems and Pedal Valves, Inc., which are responsible for making sure the water billing software, water meters and transmission devices are working together, Miller said.

Work is slated to end on September 30.

Miller told the oversight commission previously that the goal was to correct around 4,200 accounts a month.

Obituaries

Rebekah Browning Barber

Rebekah Browning Barber, age 72, passed away very unexpectedly, on May 31 at her home in... READ MORE

Russell David Wright
Patricia Dianne Brown
Catherine Nelson Hood Phillips
Jasper Franklin Smith
Ann Chinn

Social

Lucille Nichols part of Home Place for 50 years

The Home Place has been a part of the Northside community since 1946, but Lucille Nichols is who really makes it feel like home.

Ubering in Jackson
St. Andrew’s alumni board
honor society
Fast Pitch
Beauties and beaus

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.