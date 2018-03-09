Letter to Lt. Gov. Reeves asking him to support Neighborhood Improvement Districts

By ANTHONY WARREN,
  • 377 reads
Fri, 03/09/2018 - 10:01am
Read the letter here

Obituaries

Donna Demarest Melvin Lydick

With loving family by her side, Donna Demarest Melvin Lydick passed away peacefully and... READ MORE

Shellye Stanley McCarty
Vera Abrams Davis
Katheryn Louise Beavers Foster
Curtis Lyle Thigpen
J. Harvey Johnston, Jr., M.D.

Social

Dock Daniel

Dock Daniel, Mannsdale Upper Elementary coach, was named one of the Metro Teachers of the Year.

State visitors
Senior Mr. and Miss
Saints parade
Cross country champions
Healthy Teens

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.