Madison county officials increase security at schools

Madison County schools are increasing their security in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., and Great Mills, Md., shootings, but officials say it’s not in direct response to those incidents.

“It’s not directly related,” Superintendent Dr. Ronnie McGehee said. “It’s also an uptick in reevaluation on what we do on a regular basis. The Florida tragedy occurred and has just highlighted other precautions that need to be in place.”

Currently, Madison County schools have resource officers at Olde Towne Middle School, Ridgeland High School and Madison Central provided by the respective city’s police department.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has provided resource officers at Germantown High School and Velma Jackson.

With the security increase, all middle and high schools will have resource officers on hand that will be more engaged on campus by walking around, talking and observing.

“We (now) have an engaged law enforcement community and are employing resources at Madison Middle, Rosa Scott, Germantown Middle School and Shirley Simmons Middle School,” McGehee said. “We’ll also be looking with a critical eye on how we can improve our safety setting at each location.”

The complete increase in security was fulfilled on Monday, March 26, with some changes implemented before that day.

McGehee said there is not a new safety protocol for the district, but current ones have been assessed and emphasized.

“There’s not necessarily a new protocol. We’ve just reemphasized our safety processes. From a tangible standpoint, we are reviewing all perimeters, access to buildings, cameras and all visible aspects through law enforcement.”

McGehee said law enforcement is encouraged to drive through school parking lots while periodically getting out to take a better look at the schools and surrounding areas.

“We encourage them to ride by, ride through and then get out and walk through the buildings. We’re creating a presence through our safety protocols.”

Security also includes creating a bond with students, teachers and staff.

“Other tangible aspects are to continue what we do with our kids — supporting kids on a daily basis. We see it as a relationship piece with our students, teachers, principals, coaches, counselors and other administrators…”