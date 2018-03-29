Martha Ulmer Of Junior Auxiliary

The Junior Auxiliary of Madison County has been a part of the community since 1986, when one county resident was called to create a chapter for the expanding area. Martha Ulmer is the current president for the JA of Madison County. Ulmer is a Monroe, La., native. She studied at Mississippi State University and lives in Madison with her family. She is also a senior client service specialist at Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance. Sun Staff Writer Megan Phillips spoke with Ulmer about the county’s JA chapter and everything it does for the community.

Tell me about the auxiliary’s founding.

“The Junior Auxiliary of Madison County actually started out as Madison and Ridgeland Junior Auxiliary. Norma Carrol Easel was our founder. She was contacted by our national headquarters, and she got a group of women together. They started the chapter in 1986.”

Why did the national office feel a need to develop the organization in this area?

“Just with us growing. At that time, Madison was starting to grow and Ridgeland. So, they just thought there was a need out here… It’s just grown ever since. In 2011, we actually changed our name to the Junior Auxiliary of Madison County, so we could service Madison, Ridgeland, Canton and Flora.”

How many volunteers or members are there?

“Right now, we have a little over 100 members. That’s actives and provisionals.”

Are there requirements to become or be a member?

“You have to be 25 and live or work in the Madison County area.”

How did you come to be president?

“It’s a one-year term. I started out as the assistant provisional trainer, then moved to provisional then vice president. It was a four-year commitment and I just moved up in the ranks. At that time I was elected, voted on by the chapter.”

Does the junior auxiliary compete with the Junior League of Jackson for members?

“Sometimes. You know, people are so stretched thin these days. We do have members that are in the junior auxiliary and in the league, so you can do both if you want to. Both organizations require a certain amount of service hours. So, it’s really just what you have time for.”

How many service hours does the auxiliary require?

“We require a minimum of 24 service hours per year. It’s really not bad. We’re really relaxed, and probably 90 percent of our members are working women who have families. So, we want you to serve… If you have a month that you’re just swamped, it’s not a big deal if you don’t have time to serve that month, because there’s always stuff going on.”

Can men ever serve in the organization?

“It is geared toward women, but, of course, a lot of our husbands or family members, if we need heavy lifting, they always come and help.”

How many projects does the group assist with each year?

“Right now, we have about 15 service projects. We also have some financial projects that we do as well, one being our Royal Rendezvous event. That’s our biggest fund-raiser that we have…”

How do you decide which projects to assist with or lead?

“We have monthly chapter meetings, but we also have monthly education hours, where we can either bring somebody in from the foundation, or just so we can learn a little extra about certain things. One of the education hours is called a PIC survey, which is projects in consideration (every January). We discuss all the projects that we are currently doing, if anybody has any questions about them, we can kind of explain what we do. Then at that time, we allow our members, if they have any ideas for new projects, they can bring those up. They come to us with what the project is, how many people it would service, if it costs anything, stuff like that. Then we put all that in a little voting ballot, and we vote on that as a chapter.”

What’s your biggest service project so far this year?

“A bunch of them really service the same amount of people, but I would say one of our big ones is our Blessings in a Box that we started a few years back. A lot of children in the county schools have free or reduced lunches, but that might be the only meal they have that day. They come and eat breakfast at school and lunch, and they might not have anything else when they get home. So, for the two weeks that they’re out for school, they might not have a whole lot to eat. We get donations, our members donate items, and we pack boxes full of food to last them while they’re out of school. That has been a big thing for us, and we’ve actually won several awards on a national level for that as well. We contact the school counselors, and they don’t give us the names. They give us a list of how many (students) they have that would benefit, and then we do a little flyer and send it out to them to come pick up the boxes.”

About how many children does the Blessings in a Box benefit year to year?

“These last two years, it was around 150 children.”

With projects that aren’t as big, how many people do those projects help on average?

“Some that are not as big, we work with In His Steps in Canton, and it’s a group of children elementary through high school. So, it’s probably 20 or fewer children for that kind of project. A lot of our projects, we have a Sick-Free School campaign, where we get people to donate Clorox wipes, Kleenex, all the stuff that would help teachers keep their rooms sick free in the winter months. We do that in August, usually. We do that for the teachers, but it helps benefit their students. They can use those and give them to the schools that might not get those supplies like some of the other schools do in the county.”

It sounds like children and students need the most help in our county.

“Our emphasis is on children and the elderly. All of our projects that we do revolve around children. Of course, that makes it benefit their families as well, but that’s our main focus.”

Can someone who’s not officially a part of the auxiliary offer their time or services?

“Sure, absolutely. We had the Madison County school district contact us. They were having their big teacher meeting and said they were wanting to donate to us, and they asked us what they could help with. They came up with eight boxes for our Sick-Free School campaign, donated different supplies for that.

“We have people contact us a lot. We had Coattails contact us about prom dresses. One of our projects is the Glass Slipper, and that’s where girls can come in and look for a dress for homecoming, prom, whatever might be going on. They can either come swap the dress or they can just come get a dress, and we have a good bit of dresses at our JA house, which is located on Main Street.”

Do you have an annual budget?

“Yes, and it usually changes year to year depending on what’s going on. This year, it was a little under $45,000.”

What is the main source of funds for your budget?

“Most of our budget comes from our Royal Rendezvous event, any fund-raisers that we have, corporate sponsorships, anything like that. Any money that comes in goes straight to our account to fund these projects.”

How can someone get in touch if they have more questions?

“You can go to our Web site at www.jamadison.org, and there’s an email on there that you can contact anytime. Our Web site has all kinds of things about what we’re doing and what we’re about and all that kind of stuff, but we’re also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.”