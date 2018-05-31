Michael Aycox seeks third congressional district position

Special to the Sun

“I’m a lifelong Mississippian and Democrat. As a Democrat from Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional district, I’ve been given a rare experience for my first midterm primaries, a real choice. After reading the positions of Mr. Evans and Mr. Aycox, I realized that this isn’t a normal Democratic primary, one that features two longstanding party officials who hold the same watered down, corporate backed positions on almost every issue. I realized that Michael Aycox is providing a rare alternative in this primary and decided to join his congressional campaign. I’ll tell you why Michael Aycox is different and why I joined his campaign.

“His campaign is grassroots. In a political climate such as the current one in Washington, where the interests of the people are routinely sold out to corporate interests, Michael has created a campaign focused on the people. Before I joined the campaign, he told me, ‘This campaign is for people like you who are passionate about moving our state and country forward.’ His ideas are common sense reforms aimed at bettering the lives of Mississippians, such as affordable higher education and healthcare. Most importantly, he isn’t beholden to corporate lobbyists and Super PACs like so many elected officials from both parties.

“Instead of ignoring or glossing over youth issues, he understands them and addresses them. You always hear legislators talk about how important education is while doing absolutely nothing to improve it. Michael Aycox understands that student debt is financially suffocating an entire generation and believes that higher education should be a right to those who are willing to work for it, not a privilege to those who can afford it.

“As a lifelong Mississippian, the most important difference between the Aycox campaign and traditional democratic campaigns that I’ve found, is its commitment to tolerance and equality. I have long languished my state’s reputation of intolerance and hatred, but could never adequately defend it, because leaders from both parties frequently supported archaic and unnecessary legislation such as HB 1523. Aycox has vehemently opposed HB 1523 and is a strong supporter of a state flag for all. Michael Aycox has given us Mississippians the incredibly rare opportunity to show the rest of the country that we are not the bigoted, backwards people that we are always portrayed to be.”