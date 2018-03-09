Michel on SB 3045: "It's not dead yet."

District 25 Sen. Walter Michel is planning to meet with Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves next week to discuss the future of SB 3045.

The bill, if passed, would allow homeowners groups in Jackson to tax themselves and use the funds to supplement city services in their neighborhoods.

“We introduced it and it got double-referred. It was a new tax, so it went to local and private and got passed. Now it’s on the calendar for finance,” he said. “We’re hoping to have it voted on in finance early next week. Then it will go to the Senate floor.

“We’ve got great support among the city council and neighborhood associations,” he said. “I’m not counting it dead yet.”

The bill has been referred to the Senate Finance Committee each year, where it has been killed by the committee chair, Sen. Joey Fillingane.

Michel said he plans to meet with Reeves and Fillingane next week to discuss the legislation.

The measure is supported by neighborhood leaders throughout Jackson. Yesterday, leaders sent a letter to the lieutenant governor urging him to support 3045’s passage.

The letter was hand-delivered to Reeves’ office on March 8.

Reeves was traveling last week and spokeswoman Laura Hipp didn’t know if he had seen it.