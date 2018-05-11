N’side student at MSU selected for prestigious Hansen Summer Institute

A senior communication major at Mississippi State will represent her university, state and country this July at the prestigious Hansen Summer Institute on Leadership and International Cooperation.

Elise Moore, a Madison native, will be the first Mississippian to participate in the institute, which brings students from around the world together every year at the University of San Diego. Moore is a member of the Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors College and holds the Steve and Melody Golding Presidential Endowed Scholarship at MSU.

Moore will be one of five Americans taking part in the three-week program. Additionally, 20 international students participating are from 20 different countries. The institute provides a distinctive university-based leadership experience and program in international cooperation. A primary goal of the program is creating an international community of young scholars who will use their summer experience as a foundation for developing lasting friendships and acquiring common practical understanding of a more peaceful future.

“All I really want to do with my life is make somebody’s life better,” Moore said. “That can be done in many different facets. I’m hopeful this summer will give me a little more direction in which way I want to go. There’s so much to learn from other people. There’s no reason for us not to build bridges.”

Moore has been involved in service work throughout most of her life. In high school, she accumulated more than 1,000 hours of community service. During her three years at MSU, she has volunteered with several nonprofit organizations. She also has served in leadership positions with campus events and organizations such as New Maroon Camp and the MSU Roadrunners program.

Pursuing a minor in marketing in addition to her degree in public relations, she is a founding member of MSU’s Undergraduate Women in Business chapter.