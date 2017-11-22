News Briefs

Madison Landing Work

The Madison Landing boat ramp at the reservoir will be getting new improvements, which boaters and lake users should be able to use next year.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRV) recently received a $300,000 grant from the Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks department to build floating breakwaters as part of the project.

“They’re concrete floaters held in place by piling and will greatly improve the ability to safely approach the boat ramp during windy weather,” PRV general manager John Sigman said. “(They) will give Madison Landing a wave continuation system, keeping boats from getting damaged while approaching the pier.”

The floating concrete boxes are anchored to the lake and absorb waves, keeping the waves from sweeping under the boat or over the pier.

“They’re nine feet wide and five feet deep,” Sigman said. “They’re filled with foam so if there’s a leak, they’ll still float. They just break up waves that would endanger the boat as it approaches the pier.”

The $300,000 grant is the second one from the Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks department for this project.

The first grant was given to the PRV in the amount of $80,000, which was used to purchase floating piers for Madison Landing.

Madison Landing is a triple-ramp boat landing, so it calls for four piers to separate the three landings.

Now that the PRV has purchased the breakwaters, Sigman said the new piers can be implemented.

“Once we put (the breakwaters) in, then we can replace piers … We don’t want to damage the new piers so we’re waiting to put in the breakwaters,” he previously told the Sun.

Sigman said he hopes the project will be done in the next six to eight months.

“It takes some time. We have to get (the breakwaters) in from where the successful bidder is. That takes a little bit of time.”

The PRV approved the motion to begin advertising for a company to build the breakwaters during a recent parks policy committee meeting in November.

Parking in Yards

Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRV) officials are considering regulation concerning the parking of boats and trailers in driveways and yards on reservoir property.

During a recent November meeting, the Shoreline Development Committee discussed the regulation.

“A month back, our board made a final rule on parking boats and trailers in front yards and driveways, prohibiting that,” John Sigman, PRV general manager, said. “We notified people, wrote notes that said, ‘You may be in violation…’ ”

Sigman said leaseholders and residents voiced objection to the notices, and about 50 people came before the committee to express concerns. In response, a special committee is going to review the matter and decide whether to enforce the current regulation.

“The committee voted to recommend that the PRV board not enforce the boating and trailer part of the regulation, allowing time for a select committee to review the problem further,” he said.

Currently, reservoir district leaseholders and residents are not allowed to park their boats or trailers in their driveways or front yards. However, not doing so is proving more difficult for some.

“Some people say they don’t want to, can’t do so physically, or would have to build something in order to do that. The board is going to review it and decide to either change the current regulation or enforce it. The decision is 90 days out.”

Sigman added that the regulation prohibiting parked cars on streets will not be modified, although that regulation is regularly ignored by residents as well.

Spillway Road Project

THE UPPER SPILLWAY Road project is on schedule, and construction should begin in the spring.

During a recent November board meeting, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRV) officials approved W.E. Blain and Sons as the lowest bidder for the project’s construction.

Once the project begins, construction should only take six months.

“The project won’t take long, but it takes a while to work through Federal Highway Administration paperwork, and we normally want to wait until the monsoon season’s over, like March,” John Sigman, PRV general manager, said.

It’s also more cost effective to build and repair roads when conditions are dry, Sigman said.

Work for the project includes rebuilding and resurfacing the portion of the Spillway over the dam and digging out and refilling soft spots.

“We have to bid out the project, then get in line with the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO),” Sigman said. “The project’s going to be quick, but we have to do it under traffic, so some delays will be experienced.”

The project is a two-party venture between the PRVWSD and Ridgeland.

“It’s the same program,” Sigman said. “Ridgeland got a grant to work on the Spillway from Breaker’s Lane back west (to Old Canton Road). We got a grant to rebuild and resurface over the dam.”

Sewer Relief

Relief is coming for residents along Cavalier Drive, who in recent weeks have experienced problems with sewage backing up into the street.

Work was expected to begin this week on a major sewer main repair that would address sewage problems throughout the Meadow Heights neighborhood.

A sewer main there burst recently, causing sewage to begin pouring into a tributary behind Brook Drive. Because of the breaks, sewage has also backed up through a manhole on Cavalier Drive, causing untreated to sewage to back up in the street.

Public works was notified of the problem in late October, after residents in the area complained of the smell.

A state of emergency was declared in early November, and a contractor was expected to be hired last week, said Wanda Knotts interim deputy director of solid waste and water/wastewater for the city.

A contractor was expected to be hired last week, and was expected to begin working on Monday.

The repairs are expected to take seven days to complete. “We’re hoping (we have) only three (breaks), but we don’t know until we do,” Knotts said.

The most severe break occurred behind homes on Brook Drive, in the Eubanks Creek tributary. Additional breaks are located elsewhere along the line, she said.

The name of the contractor was not known at press time. The city received three bids, and awarded the contract under state of emergency procurement procedures.

New Boat Ramp

Reservoir Boaters will have access to a new boat ramp next to the Sunset Marina on Highway 43 from the reservoir.

Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRV) officials recently extended Pickering Inc.’s contract for engineering services for the lake access improvements project.

“This is for a new boat ramp that we’re going to build across from Tommy’s Trading Post,” John Sigman, PRV general manager, said. “We’ve received an MDOT (Mississippi Department of Transportation) grant for the project.”

The new additions will include a double boat ramp with piers and paved asphalt for parking.

“It should be very nice,” Sigman said. “Hopefully construction will begin next year. The project has to go through the MDOT process.”

The entire project will cost $800,000, with an 80/20 split between MDOT and the reservoir.

Sigman said the PRV hasn’t taken construction bids yet, but it will be mid-2018 before construction on the project will begin.