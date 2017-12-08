News Briefs

Carwash hearing

Developers are hoping to put a carwash on Lake Harbour Drive, but the Ridgeland planning and zoning board has recommended the board of aldermen reject the proposal.

A public hearing will be held December 19 at city hall during a regular board of aldermen meeting.

“The zoning board recommended to the board that the petition be denied,” Bernie Giessner, head of the planning and zoning board, said. “If they don’t like the outcome, they can appeal that decision and call for another public hearing before the mayor and board.”

Petitioners are Veracity LLC, the same owners of the GoShine Express car wash on Old Fannin Road, according to city planner Matt Dodd.

Part of the petition includes rezoning the property to C-3, when most of the surrounding area is zoned as C-2A. “There are lots of carwashes in the area, so the need is not there,” Giessner said. “The development along (Lake Harbour Drive) is C-2A, such as offices…”

A C-2A district allows property zoned for commercial development to have additional permitted uses due to its location on arterial streets and a high volume of traffic, according to the city zoning ordinance. C-2A uses include grocery stores, restaurants, banks, convenience stores, service stations, pharmacies, laundry and dry-cleaning services.

C-3 districts are meant to establish “convenience commercial uses” developments.

“These uses generate heavier vehicular traffic volumes than uses first allowed in the C-2 general commercial districts,” the city zoning ordinance states. “The uses first permitted in this district tend to generate more noise and litter than general commercial uses. These districts are appropriate for location near the intersections of arterial streets, well away from ANY residential uses” (emphasis theirs).

Residential neighborhoods are located near Lake Harbour Drive and include subdivisions Montrachet, off Northpark Drive, and Wendover, off Wendover Drive. Wendover directly next to Lake Harbour Drive. The Montrachet entrance is 0.1 miles from Lake Harbour Drive.

The carwash would be located on Lake Harbour Drive, across from Applebee’s and east of Northpark Drive, Dodd said.

New Engineer

The Madison County Board of Supervisors has decided to replace state aid engineer for the county, Jim Hust.

According to District 1 Supervisor Sheila Jones, Hust did not serve the entire board fairly during talks of the Reunion interchange/phase 2 project. “About a year ago we started talking about the Reunion (phase) 2 bridge… but there was a problem with the way I think it was handled,” Jones said. “(I wasn’t) provided the plan for months.”

Jones said after about six weeks of asking for District 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen’s rough plan for the project, District 4 Supervisor David Bishop gave Jones a copy.

“I asked the state aid engineer about the problem. He told me he couldn’t give me the plan because Mr. Steen told him he couldn’t give me the plan. So, I was operating without a plan and with an engineer that was supposed to represent all five of us, but he didn’t.”

Jones made a motion to remove Hust as Madison County’s state aid engineer and substitute John McKee with Stantec.

“They (can) both work together with MDOT (Mississippi Department of Transportation) to make sure everything moves slowly in the transition.”

District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter seconded Jones’ motion.

Steen spoke to Jones, saying his plans and drawing of Reunion phase 2 in question wasn’t drawn to scale, and he therefore did not want anyone to keep a copy.

“There were several copies… but I wasn’t allowed to have a copy or see a copy until it went to MCEDA (Madison County Economic Development Authority), it went to the (Madison County) business league, and it went to the legislature… That’s just inappropriate.”

“I think you did see a copy,” Steen said. “On top of that, there’s no copy out there. Like I said, it wasn’t to scale. I didn’t want anyone to say, ‘This is not the right bridge to build…’ Today there’s no copies out there. That’s the way it should be until there’s the right design and everybody can put in what they want to put in…”

In a majority vote, the board approved John McKee from Stantec as the new Madison County state aid engineer.

McKee and Hust will work together on current projects to ensure the transition is smooth.

Ridgewood Eyesore

Jackson authorities say progress is being made to clean up the property at 5520 Ridgewood Rd. Residents complained to the city that the home had numerous violations.

Among concerns, residents cited large amounts of debris, as well as mobile homes and abandoned vehicles being parked there.

However, officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the property has changed hands and its new owner is cleaning up the site.

“It’s going to take longer because there’s a lot of debris there,” said Cmdr. Jaye Coleman, with code enforcement. “We’ve have a case on it right now.”

The residential property sits next to Grace Baptist Church, near the Briarwood Drive exit.

It includes a single-story home partially obstructed from view by several trees, with much of the back yard blocked by a wooden fence.

Parked on the site was a mobile travel trailer, two sports utility vehicles, a towing trailer and boat.

Debris that could be seen from the street included a shopping cart, orange folding chair and other items.

Coleman said his unit had been out to the site recently to assess the progress, and was pleased with the results.

The property is owned by Allen Cockrell. Hinds County tax records show the property was previously owned by the Michael Maloney estate.

Cockrell declined to comment despite numerous requests.