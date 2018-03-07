News Briefs

Prep Land Donation

Officials at Jackson Preparatory School have several ideas on how to use a recent donation of 10 acres of land.

Late last year, the school announced a group of donors had donated a 10-acres swath of wooded land to the school.

The property is located north of the Lakeland Drive campus, and will be used as a buffer zone, as well as for academic and extra-curricular purposes, according to Stacey Ferreri, the school’s director of institutional development.

Ferreri said that among potential uses, the school could add additional trails along the property to accommodate the Prep cross country team. The property could also be used by science classes for plant identification and the like. The land also will serve as a buffer as new development expands in that area.

The property increases the campus’ footprint to 84 acres.

Donors include Chip Triplett, Julian Carroll, Jack Geary, Roy Furrh, C. Eugene McRoberts and Robert Carroll.

Commercial Development

More commercial growth is coming to the Madison midtown area, located along Strawberry Hill Drive. Madison city officials recently approved a site plan, architectural review and a building permit for the Developer Ed Hamilton.

“There are two buildings in the plan,” Community Development Director Kianca Stringfellow said. “There are numerous professional offices and medical clinics in the area.”

Among some of the existing business in the area are BankPlus, Car Wash USA Express, Madison Cellars and Tire Engineers.

“The applicants stated that there is not a tenant right now, but the tenants will be a medical office and professional office,” Stringfellow said.