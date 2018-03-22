News Briefs

Crime takes turn

After seeing a major uptick in auto burglaries this year, Jackson police say they’re getting the problem under control.

Through March 4, Precinct Four reported 167 auto break-ins, a 114.1 percent increase year to date over 2017.

Broken down, that’s nearly 17 burglaries a week.

However, for the week ending March 11, the Precinct reported just four. And between March 11 and March 14, only two had occurred, said Precinct Four Cmdr. Keith Freeman.

Freeman credits the decrease in large part to increased patrols. Also, officers had made two arrests and identified a third suspect they believed to be behind the incidents.

“It’s made a big difference,” he said.

In late February, Officers arrested two individuals, Terry Harris and James Evans Moore, both of whom are believed to be connected with a string of break-ins earlier this year.

Moore was picked up on February 23, at the corner of Crane Boulevard and Buckley Drive after being found in possession of illegal drugs.

Harris was seen breaking into a vehicle in Beat Nine, but initially got away when officers gave chase.

Harris was later picked up after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police have also identified a third suspect who they believe was involved in an auto break-in at St. Dominic’s Hospital on the afternoon of February 19.

In that case, a woman was getting into her vehicle when the suspect, a white male, approached her car, opened the back door and grabbed her purse.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen going to a nearby hotel, Freeman said.

A security guard at the hospital contacted the precinct and provided information helping to possibly identify the suspect. the incident occurred around 3:26 p.m. The woman was not hurt in the incident.

Project delayed

The Tisdale Road project has been extended another 24 days pushing the completion date to around April 5.

County Engineer Dan Gaillet requested the extension from the board of supervisors during an early March meeting, citing weather as the culprit.

“We’d like to recommend that we add another 24 days to that contract,” he said. “It won’t cost us anything, but the wettest month of Mississippi history, February, has slowed things down.”

The board unanimously approved Gaillet’s request.

Hemphill Construction is the contractor for the $940,951 project, which includes 1.4 miles of foundation repairs and overlay from south of Hoy Road to U.S. Highway 51.

Tisdale is one of the five roads county officials voted on to receive priority funding over other streets. The other four include Harvey Crossing, North Deerfield Drive, Virlillia Road and Robinson Springs Road.

All five roads are part of a 14-road list that includes thoroughfares throughout south Madison County that need improvements.

The rest of the 14 roads include Cherry Hill Road, Park Place Boulevard, Greens Crossing, Stokes Road Bridge, Weisenberger Road, Yandell Road, Reunion phase 2 and phase 3, Meadowgreen Lane and Sunnybrook Road.

Public Hearing Postponed

The Madison planning and zoning hearing, originally scheduled for March 12, for a possible Memory Care facility has been moved to April 9.

Memory Care has requested a special exception for a facility on Mannsdale Park Drive, near Circle Seven and Beagle Bagel in Madison. The special exception would allow Memory Care to operate in a commercially zoned site.

“The facility will be to house those with dementia and other mental health related conditions,” Community Development Director Kianca Stringfellow said. The original hearing was moved because officials did not place the notice allowing the proper amount of time in advance.

“There was an issue with the notice,” said John Reeves, planning and zoning commissioner. “State law requires a number of days’ notice to be published in the paper, which was not met. So, the Memory Care attorney and the city attorney agreed to put the case off till next month…”

The hearing will allow the developers to answer any questions the planning and zoning board might have.

The board will then vote on the development’s proceedings.

Corrections

Last week, in our story on Smith-Wells Stadium, we reported that Tim Bennett was the owner of the Biloxi Shuckers baseball team. He is the owner of Overtime Sports.

In our story about the One-Lake Project we named Keith Turner as attorney for the Pearl River Vision Foundation. Turner is the board attorney for the Rankin-Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District. The Sun also stated that the Pearl River Vision Foundation hired Battelle Research to conduct a review of the One-Lake Project. Rankin-Hinds hired the firm.

Also in our story on Gluckstadt development we incorrectly spelled Kathy Cotton, Jayce Powell and Brian Sartain names. Also Kayce Saik was the speaker, not Stacy Stanton.

The Sun regrets the errors.