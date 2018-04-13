News Briefs

Coventry Approved

Madison County supervisors have approved the preliminary plat for the second phase Coventry subdivision, which has been subject to opposition in recent weeks.

Another 27 lots were approved last month, adding to the 22 currently under construction as part of the first phase.

Many residents were upset because of the number of lots allowed on the 10-acre section of land on Smith Carr Road, near Yandell Road.

The land was rezoned from R1 to R2, allowing for less acreage per residential lot.

On February 20, county Planning and Zoning Director Scott Weeks produced a petition of 34 residents opposed to the new phase.

“The lots I’m going to do in (Coventry, phase 2)… would be one-third-acre lots. We’re not going to do the quarter-acre lots, which you normally see in the R-2 subdivisions. Our lots will be 80 feet wide and 150 feet deep,” developer Tim Weaver said. “The homes will range from $325,000 to $360,000… The minimum in there will be 2,200 square feet.”

The new phase will only be accessible from Yandell Road, according to Weaver, unless an emergency entrance for fire and ambulance services is required through Smith Carr Road.

One Smith Carr Road resident stated that the area to the north of current homes is agricultural, and that only five homes, with one home per two acres would be acceptable.

“We have a quiet, mostly agricultural-related, larger-acreage type neighborhood, and we would strongly contest this change from R-1 to R-2… We strongly oppose it… An additional number of rooftops means an additional number of people… It’s simply a matter of rooftops.”

“I know we got people opposing this, but you just happen to live in the area where the growth is coming,” District 5 Supervisor Paul Griffin said. “I support growth in Madison County, all over… But, I don’t want to impose on the people that (are) already living there. That’s why we put (in) these strict guidelines… So, I’m just saying, this is part of the Madison County Board of Supervisors’ job, to grow the county…”

Water Crisis Cost

the final figures are in and Jackson’s January water crisis will end up costing taxpayers more than $1.6 million.

Recently, the Jackson City Council approved paying six firms for work related to the crisis.

In January, days of below-freezing temperatures led to city-wide main breaks and water outages.

In all, 301 mains had to be repaired and it took days for water pressure and service to be restored to all customers.

The majority of the payments are going to cover repair costs, with smaller amounts going to pay for supplies and engineering.

Of payments, the council approved paying Hemphill Construction $755,826, Utility Constructors $336,430 and Delta Constructors $474,757.

Jackson spent another $26,000 on materials, with Consolidated Pipe and Supply receiving $17,170 and Eagle Pipe and Supply receiving $9,104.

Southern Consultants received $13,775 for helping public works officials locate shut-off valves, monitor system pressures, elevated tank levels and other services.

The firm charged the city $145 an hour, and provided 95 hours of service.

Firms were brought on using procedures in the city’s emergency declaration guidelines.

Southern Consultants, Utility Constructors, Eagle Pipe and Supply and Consolidated Pipe are all based in Jackson.

Hemphill is located in Richland and Delta Constructors is based in Flowood.

All firms had to submit bids to the city before being hired.

Contractors were needed to help supplement city crews, which also were working to make repairs.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a state of emergency on January 3.

The work is being paid for with funds from the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

Last month, Public Works Director Robert Miller asked the commission to help cover emergency repair costs, citing depleted water and sewer cash balance.

In all, $2 million was granted for the work. Remaining funds will be used to repair utility cuts.

Utility cuts occur when roadways are dug up so the water lines could be repaired.

Make Arrests

Madison residents are being reminded again to always lock their vehicles. On March 22, the Madison Police Department received reports of stolen items from inside unlocked vehicles parked on Kay Drive and Longwood Trail overnight. Police identified Curtis Ryals of Jackson as a suspect for the multiple larcenies over the past two weeks.

Madison police, with the assistance of the US Marshals’ Task Force, served an arrest warrant for auto burglary to Ryals at his residence. Further developments led law enforcement to a residence in Canton, where several stolen firearms linked to the thefts in the county and city of Madison were found. Deadrick Odarryal Weatherspoon, 21, was charged with auto burglary.

Both Ryals and Weatherspoon are being held at the Madison County detention center with no bond.

The Madison police department has also issued warrants for two other individuals connected to the ongoing investigation: 20-year-old Isiah Jerome Smith II and 21-year-old Reginald Robinson of Jackson.

Both have outstanding warrants for auto burglary. Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 601-856-6111.

Gluckstadt Development

Gluckstadt continues to develop, with a shopping and retail building on the way and renovations to the area’s veterinary hospital.

Madison County supervisors recently approved the preliminary plat during a board meeting earlier this month for two retail buildings on the corner of Dees Drive and Dees Plaza, next to Lulu’s Sweet Shop.

The plat was originally approved by the county planning and zoning board on March 8.

Planning and Zoning Director Scott Weeks presented the plat to the board during the April 2 meeting, recommending supervisors approve the commercial development.

The area labeled “Gluckstadt Park” will include two retail or office buildings as the first phase of the development.

Less than a half mile west on Gluckstadt Road, the Gluckstadt Animal Hospital will undergo an expansion to add approximately 680 square feet to their existing location on the rear side of the building, according to Weeks.

Suspect Captured

The suspect of two separate vehicle pursuits in the city of Madison has been arrested by Madison police.

On March 15 Madison police pursued a stolen vehicle in the city. The passenger was arrested at the time of the incident, while the driver, Terrence Remon Lawson, 22, of Canton escaped. He was arrested April 2 in Jackson.

Lawson was charged with receiving stolen property as a felony, receiving stolen property as a misdemeanor and two counts of felony fleeing from a law enforcement officer.