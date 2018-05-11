News Briefs

Airfield Work Under Way

By January 2019, the Bruce Campbell Airfield should be complete in lighting upgrades.

The lighting improvement project will replace some structures along the runways and taxiways and has been designed by Neel Schaffer.

“Both systems have been in place for close to 20 years, which is right at the lifespan FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) expects out of the lighting system,” aviation engineer manager Tom Henderson said.

Now that Neel Schaffer is complete with designing the project, the engineering company will soon accept contractor bids.

“We’ve completed the design. The city’s (accepted) our design and authorized to publish it for construction bids,” Henderson said.

The lighting project should cost between $300,000 and $400,000. Neel Schaffer will accept bids in June, execute construction contracts in July, and work should begin in August.

“It’ll be 180-day project once they start. Hopefully less.”

In other airport news, the city of Madison has begun working with the FAA in proactive efforts to improve aircrafts’ approach from the south end through a safer GPS system.

“The FAA is trying to revise the approach in the airspace to the airport to provide a safer and better approach from the south end,” Henderson said. “It’s not necessarily that there could be a problem, but the FAA just sees a way to make it better.”

The city’s first step in working with the FAA came in the form of an agenda item during the April 1 board meeting. The agenda item adopted a resolution approving the temporary decommission of a runway and authorizing the FAA’s request to construct and publish a new GPS approach.

“The basics are, most pilots now use GPS for approaches, and the GPS in their aircraft will tell them when to start their descent,” Henderson said. “Based on the different characteristics there are at a particular airport, that (descent) point may be farther away or closer or higher or steeper, so I think this is an effort from FAA to improve the GPS approach.”

Henderson said the timeline for when the south-end approach changes will be implemented is entirely in the hands of the FAA.

Colony Park Nears Completion

The Colony Park Boulevard project is making headway, meaning the city of Ridgeland will soon have control of Jackson Street.

Jackson Street was originally built under the control of the state by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

With the construction of the east-west corridor, Colony Park Boulevard, Ridgeland made an agreement with MDOT to help with the project in exchange for Jackson Street.

“Jackson Street is under state control,” Mayor Gene McGee said. “Through an agreement with MDOT, as soon as Colony Park Boulevard is complete, they’re going to turn Jackson Street over to the city. Before they turn it over, they’re going to mill and overlay, fix the curbs and the sidewalk.”

The city also had to assist with the Colony Park Boulevard project, which will connect U.S. Highway 51 to I-55 and take traffic off Jackson Street. Ridgeland had to help move utilities, acquire rights of way and participate in financing for the project.

Jackson Street was built under MDOT’s jurisdiction, and this will be the first time the road will be under the city’s control.

“I don’t know how it happened,” McGee said. “When it was built, it was a state road. That was done before I was even mayor.”

Once the city has control of Jackson Street, officials will work to revitalize the Olde Towne area.

The Lake Harbour Drive extension project will also serve as another east-west corridor that will take even more traffic off Jackson Street, making it less vehicle-traveled and safer for pedestrians, cyclists, shoppers and foodies.

The Colony Park Boulevard should be complete this year.

“As soon as they get that complete, they’ll be doing the milling, overlaying, bringing (Jackson Street) up to standard, then will turn it over to us.”

Withdraws Zoning Petition

Because of a new zoning ordinance in the city of Ridgeland, the proposed application for a Storage Max facility on Highland Colony has been withdrawn.

Last month, the city passed an ordinance concerning climate-controlled storage facilities, excluding storage facilities as a conditional use in the C-3 zoning classification. A conditional use requires that 15 additional characteristics are in keeping with city officials’ requests, giving the mayor and board more control over the structure.

With the change, two developers were hung out to dry after attempting to build storage facilities in C-3 zones in the city.

“The ordinance itself was pretty much on buildings like storage facilities not being consistent with what surrounds it in that zoning class,” Ward 1 Alderman Heard said. “(Two developers) had the idea on the very front end that there was no major problem, as long as the board could work out the details. Those two developers spent a good bit of time and money to find out that, later on, their usage just really wasn’t desirable in those zoning classes.”

One of the developers included Bob Lloyd, who had applied to build a Storage Max on the west side of Highland Colony across from the Costco site.

Mayor Gene McGee said the city is trying to ensure that not too many storage facilities are built within the main areas of the city.

“We’re getting a handle on it to make sure we don’t have them everywhere, especially where people would have first impressions of the city. We don’t want that to be storage facilities.”

Missing Sign

A new street sign will soon be going up at Rebel Drive, after the previous one was taken by what some Northsiders believe were a group of teens.

Residents there reported seeing a group of teenagers in an “older model, white Suburban and a newer white Chevrolet truck” stealing the sign about four weeks ago.

Sandra McDaniel, who lives at the corner of Rebel and Northeast Drive, noticed the sign was missing last week.

She thinks it was stolen because it says “Rebel” and said the previous street sign was taken a few years ago, likely for the same reason.

“It was probably Ole Miss fans that took it,” she said jokingly.

Rebel is a cul-de-sac located in the LOHO community just south of Meadowbrook Road.

Several people mentioned the sign on the neighborhood’s e-mail system.

“I guess that’s what we get for living on a street named ‘Rebel,’ ” McDaniel posted.

The city of Jackson was notified the sign was missing last week.

“It should take 10 to 14 days once we are notified of a missing sign or if field crews notice that it is missing,” Public Works Director Robert Miller said.

Miller didn’t know how much a new sign would cost at press time.