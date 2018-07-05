News Briefs

More on Costco

The Mississippi Supreme Court’s ruling in the Ridgeland Costco case stands. Last week, the high court handed down a ruling denying Ridgeland’s motion for a rehearing in the case.

In April, the court struck down the city’s amendments to its C-2 zoning ordinance, which would allow the Costco to build a gas station at its proposed Highland Colony Parkway site.

The city filed a motion for a rehearing shortly after, saying the decision could have a “chilling effect” on economic development efforts.

Opponents were hoping the supreme court’s ruling would stop Costco in its tracks. However, officials with the wholesale warehouse said they were still coming to the parkway, but would be building a gas station across the street on land zoned C-3.

Under Ridgeland’s zoning ordinance, gas stations are allowed on property zoned C-3 commercial. The mayor and board of aldermen approved plans for the gas station at their second regular board meeting in June.

The Costco site, which is located south of the Old Agency Road roundabout near Christ Life Church of the Highlands, is zoned C-2 commercial.

Remote gas stations are not allowed under that particular zoning classification. However, in 2016, the Ridgeland mayor and board amended the classification to allow gas stations as part of “large master plan commercial developments.”

While one legal battle is seemingly over, another battle continues. Recently, six residents filed suit in Madison County Circuit Court asking judges to overturn the city’s decision to amend its zoning ordinance to prevent storage facilities from being built on C-3 properties.

Opponents argued the amendments were passed specifically to free up a roughly nine-acre space on Highland Colony for the Costco gas station.

Previously, the city had received a request to build a Storage Max facility on the site. That application was withdrawn after the city issued a moratorium on storage facilities and then amended its C-3 zoning classification to prevent the structures from being built on C-3 sites.

The Costco gas station was approved on June 19. Voting in favor of the measure were Aldermen Chuck Gautier, Wesley Hamlin, Kevin Holder and D.I. Smith. Opposed were Ken Heard, Brian Ramsey and Bill Lee.

The station will have eight pumps and 16 dispensers.

Mayor Gene McGee didn’t know how long construction would take.

Trial Rescheduled

The case for the incorporation of Gluckstadt continues, as the trial date was pushed from August to the first week of February 2019.

Jerry Mills, attorney for the incorporation of Gluckstadt, said the trial date was moved due to petitions for an appeal filed by objectors.

According to Mills, Mac Haik and the City of Canton have filed petitions to the Mississippi Supreme Court for an interlocutory appeal.

The appeal could reverse Chancery Judge James Walker’s March 29 judgement that Gluckstadt had the correct number of signatures from qualified electors in the proposed area.

The Mississippi Supreme Court will rule on the issue of signatures on the petition for incorporation.

Gluckstadt is required to have signatures from two-thirds of the qualified electors. Appeal petitions claim that the signatures were gathered from an incomplete voter roll.

“The problem is that the voter rolls are the most viable record, but people move and people die,” Mills said, which is why objectors have filed petitions to appeal. “In addition, there’s been a substantial change in state law in how voter rolls are kept and that creates some new problems. The problem comes in that everybody that’s registered may not still reside in the area.”

Mills said the trial court ruled that the petition for incorporation has enough valid signatures, but the objectors contend that is wrong.

“Meanwhile, because of the pending appeal, the trial date has changed from August to the first week of February,” Mills said.

Mills believes there are two possibilities for the outcome with the Supreme Court. It can deny or issue a stay because of the time involved.

The petition for incorporation was originally filed on Feb. 1, 2017. When the incorporation papers were filed, more than 73 percent of registered voters in the proposed city of Gluckstadt signed in support of the plan.

Mississippi state law requires that 66 percent of registered voters in the area sign.

If Gluckstadt is incorporated, Walter Morrison will serve as mayor, and aldermen will include Miya Bates, Krisstel Hunt, Jayce Powell, Stephen Snell and Lisa Williams. Chris Watson serves as City Planner.

The proposed city limits will include several Madison County subdivisions, such as Ridgefield, Arrington, Red Oak, Bear Creek, Wildwood, Germantown, Panther Creek, and Bradshaw Ridge.

The area takes in approximately 11.1 square miles.

More Storm Sirens

The Northside will soon be safer from storms, with three new storm sirens soon expected to go up.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors recently approved installing three sirens in District One.

District One Supervisor Robert Graham said the Emergency Operations Center was still determining the locations for the warning devices last week.

“We know that two are going to be on the east side of the interstate (I-55) and one will be on the west,” he said. “We should expect to have those (installed) in the next two months.”

He said the sirens will likely be located in areas where current warning sirens need to be amplified, adding that it’s important to improve coverage around commercial buildings, where sirens might not be heard over commercial air conditioning and the like.

Combined, the sirens will cost $94,000 and are being purchased from Federal Signal, the same manufacturer of the devices already in place.

The devices, once installed, should have a two to three-mile radius of coverage.