North Lake begins process for installing public access gate in neighborhood

North Lake will likely be the first neighborhood approved for a public access gate under the city of Jackson’s new gating ordinance.

The North Lake Homeowners Association is planning to install a gate on Kristen Drive.

The association has already gone through the first round of reviews by the city’s site plan review committee, and is now making adjustments to their application based on the committee’s recommendations.

Once those changes are made, the application will be again be turned in for the committee’s approval.

The association is the first to go through the application process since the city council updated its public access gating ordinance last year.

North Lake co-president Sweyn Simrall said the process was “going well.”

“The committee has been very receptive to our plans,” she said. “It’s been a great experience.”

The committee, which is made up of city officials from various departments, including public works, police and fire, are allowed to make changes to the plans as needed.

Plans are to install a public access gate along the street to prevent access to Kristen to reduce through-traffic.

The neighborhood street is often used as a cut-through for motorists traveling between Old Canton Road and Ridgewood Road.

Changes by site plan review included adding additional landscaping and a fire box to ensure emergency responders can enter through the gate during emergencies.

Additionally, the city reminded the association that it had to obtain $1 million in liability insurance to cover any damages that result because of the gate.

The gate is expected to cost around $15,000 and will be paid for with donations from residents, Simrall said.

“(The neighborhood has) a lot of money committed to it already,” she said.

The council approved updating its gating ordinance last year, after Jackson stopped enforcing the previous ordinance for legal concerns.

Last year, city attorneys said the previous ordinance didn’t allow for “due process” for those opposed to the devices.

Under the measure, all applications for gates must go through the site plan review committee, and be signed off on by the city’s planning director. The director then takes his recommendation to the city council for approval.

Seventy-five percent of homeowners in an affected area must sign off before an application is considered.

The ordinance also includes clear definitions for neighborhood boundaries.

Boundaries can include the area served by a homeowners association or be defined as the original subdivision plats filed with the Hinds County chancery clerk.

(photo) Petit Bois neighborhood installed public access gates under a former ordinance