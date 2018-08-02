Old Agency Road Closing

The City of Ridgeland will close Old Agency Road to thru traffic from the west side of the Roundabout to Windrush Drive beginning at 7:00 am on Friday, August 3, 2018 in order for our contractor, Adcamp, Inc., to perform street paving work. Richardson Road will have intermittent lane closures from Windrush Drive to Steed Road while the contractor is paving. All lanes will be re-opened to traffic on Saturday, August 4, 2018. Please contact the City of Ridgeland Public Works Department at 601-853-2027 if you have any questions.