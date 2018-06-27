Report suggests options for zoo property

From doctors’ offices to community gardens, a recent report released by the Jackson Zoological Society outlines numerous uses for the current zoo property, if in fact the park does move to Northeast Jackson.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, though, is more focused on keeping the Jackson Zoological Park at its current location and moving out the zoo’s embattled leadership.

In fact, he said it’s too premature to talk about potential uses for the zoo property, arguing the society has yet to move forward with its plans.

“We’re acting as if they’ve got a dollar in the bank and a feasibility study completed, and neither has taken place,” he said.

In March, the society board announced that it would begin studying moving the zoo to the golf course at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

The first step for zoo officials following the vote would be raising some $350,000, which would be used to study the move and draw up plans for a reimagined park.

Zoo Executive Director Beth Poff told the Sun recently that society was likely going to wait until spring before raising money, with hopes to get an allocation from the state.

“It’s so difficult to raise money, you (have) to look toward government entities or tourism grants,” she said.

In the meantime, private consultants have wrapped up work on a report that outlines how the zoo property at 2918 W. Capitol St. can be used once the park moves.

In 2016, the society brought on Schultz & Williams to determine whether the zoo could raise $15 million for improvements at its current location.

The report, which included interviews with numerous potential donors, determined that individuals were unwilling to support upgrades at the W. Capitol location.

Schultz’ final report was released in June. Consultants suggest looking into three possibilities: health and wellness, community development and recreation.

“Structures and amenities that already exist at the West Jackson site may be re-purposed or retro-fitted to meet the needs and desires of the local community,” the report states.

Options include using space to open doctors’ offices, as well as medical labs and physical therapy and supporting businesses.

Other ideas include opening a gym, planting community gardens, establishing urban farms and setting up a weekend farmers’ market.

The zoo leases about 100 acres from the city and uses about 54, according to its Web site.

Cindy Ayers-Elliott owns Footprint Farms, an urban farm at 4945 South Dr., a little more than four miles from the zoo.

Ayers-Elliott supports keeping the zoo in West Jackson but said any development at the zoo site should be made with the surrounding community in mind.

“What goes into that is creating jobs or having a nucleus in the area that will create jobs, whether it’s more activities in the zoo or adding more necessary things outside the zoo that make it more popular,” she said.

The zoo is located in the 39209 zip code. According to City-Data.com, the area has lost more than 16 percent of its population since 2000.

Residents there have an average income less than the state average, as well as educational levels lower than the state average.

Ronnie Crudup Jr., executive director of New Horizon Ministries, has led efforts to purchase hundreds of abandoned homes in the area.

He said the zoo likely needs a new management team that better understands being in an urban area. He points to the success of the Memphis Zoo, which is located in an area similar to West Jackson.

“It’s one of the best in the country. The area is not attractive, but they make it (the zoo) valuable to the community and the city,” he said.

Crudup said zoo needs to have more events like Zoo Blues to bring in the crowds. “People like entertainment. When Zoo Blues is there, it is usually jam-packed,” he said. “When Zoo Brew is there, you can’t find a place to park, even on Capitol Street.”

Zoo Blues and Zoo Brew are annual fund-raisers held at the Jackson Zoo. The events draw thousands of visitors to the park each year.

He also supports having more amenities to make the zoo a destination, such as installing zip lines at Livingston Park. Livingston Park is located in the same complex as the zoo, separated only by a parking lot.

Lumumba echoed Crudup’s sentiments.

“We need to make the zoo a more engaging attraction,” he said.

The city’s management agreement with the society ends September 30.