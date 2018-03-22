Reservoir crime stats down from 2016 incidents

Crime is down at the Barnett Reservoir, with only 16 counts last year compared to 24 in 2016.

“The overall stats in 2017 declined from the 2016 levels,” Reservoir Chief Perry Waggoner said.

For both years, the district experienced zero reports of homicide, rape and robbery. In 2016, the district had three assaults and six last year.

“The only increase in 2017 was assaults, which were up by three, all of which were random acts,” Waggoner said.

The district had nine counts of burglaries in 2016, two last year; 11 larcenies in 2016, with only seven last year; and one vehicle motor theft both years.

“I can offer no explanation for the changes in those two periods (2016 and 2017),” Waggoner said. “We experienced no organized criminal activity.”

The Reservoir Police Department works in close conjunction with the Madison and Ridgeland police departments, as well as the Madison and Rankin counties’ sheriff departments.

“Our officers go out and take initial reports,” Waggoner said. “We’re mainly a first responder agency.”

All crimes tracked by the uniform crime reports (UCR) are violent felony crimes and do not track misdemeanors, according to Waggoner.

“Being a true ‘patrol’ division with no investigations or narcotic units, 90 percent-plus of our arrests are made through patrol operations contact and are misdemeanors,” he said.

If the reservoir district experiences a major crime, the police department will work with one of the adjoining departments, especially the investigations division, which the reservoir district doesn’t have.

“We’re not set up to be an investigative agency. We have two certified investigators on our staff. If there’s a simple case without a follow-up, we’ll do them, but when it’s going to require a detailed investigation, we’ll hand it over the other coordinating jurisdiction.”