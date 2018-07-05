Ridgeland embracing recycling

The City of Ridgeland is making strides to become even more environmentally-friendly.

Ridgeland Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted to approve a three-year contract with Waste Management for their recycling pickup services for the city.

According to a recent study from Columbia University’s Earth Engineering Center, Mississippi had the lowest recovery rates for municipal solid waste in the nation in 2011.

Since 2013, Ridgeland has been working to improve that statistic by encouraging its residents to go green and recycle by providing bins, curbside collection and an incentive program for those who take part.

Waste Management was the only one to submit a recycling pickup proposal.

Public Works Director Mike McCollum said this is likely because the city was seeking a recycling pickup service, minus the emissions from the trucks typically used by waste pickup companies.

“We had a specification in there that required alternative energy for the trucks,” McCollum said. “We were trying to get away from those smoky diesel trucks going through neighborhoods. We wanted to try to help the environment a little bit. We’ve always been an environmentally-friendly city.”

Waste Management’s services will increase what the city is currently paying for these services by $11,822.04 annually.

The contract is for a three-year initial term, with three one-year renewals. So, it could be for a total of six years.

Since the city purchased recycling bins for Ridgeland residents in 2013, the average tonnage for recyclables has increased from 50 tons to 78 tons per month.

“Our participation rate has been very good,” McCollum said.

Approximately 98 percent of single family homes in Ridgeland recycle at least once each month.

Single family curbside pickup once per week will have an increase of $0.51 per household.

McCollum said it is common for the consumer price index to increase anywhere from 2 to 5 percent each year.

“Had we just had a regular renewal on a contract, I don’t know that it would have gone up that much, but you would have a little increase,” McCollum said. “We have a little increase every year.”

Overall, the increase is just a small percentage of the $1.2 million contract.

There will not be an increase in roll off bin pickup or twice per month pickup.

School collection once per week pickup during school attendance will increase $183.48 annually.

Municipal buildings once per week pickup will see a decrease of $13,200 annually.

Curbside pickup once per week is offered to small business on a volunteer basis if billing can be worked out.

The cost will match residential curbside pickup.

The increase in annual cost includes the Recycle Bank incentive program in the curbside pickup cost. Approximately 30 percent of Ridgeland residents take part in the program.

According to McCollum, residents are enrolled in the Recycle Bank program when they apply for water service.

Each bin is barcoded, so residents are awarded points when they take part in the program, which offers incentives for taking part.

Points are accepted on the Recycle Bank website for discounts, coupons and magazine subscriptions.

All bottles, cans and paper can be recycled. Items should be kept clean and dry.

No plastic bags should be placed in the bins.

Visit the Waste Management website for more information about what items are recyclable.