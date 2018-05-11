Ridgeland police to get new fitness center

The Ridgeland police department will soon have a new fitness center, thanks to $92,000 in award money through the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Healthy Heroes grant.

In 2016, the police department received $14,200, some of which went toward classes and equipment for students at Ridgeland public schools to promote healthy eating and active living.

Last year the department received $92,000. More money is going to Ridgeland public schools, but the majority is going toward the police department building a new fitness facility.

“(Two years ago), the majority of the grant money was spent on schools,” Chief John Neal said. “We got raised plant beds, put on classes for healthy, nutritional eating, and (purchased) some non-impact exercise equipment.”

Other funds from 2016’s grant went toward purchasing new bikes for the department’s bicycle patrol unit.

“We utilized some funds to replace bicycles in the bike fleet used on the multi-use trails and at special events,” Neal said. “We were able to go in and purchase some Trek mountain bikes for the officers.”

Now, some of last year’s grant money is going to go toward Ridgeland schools again.

“This year, that money is going back to schools again for almost $16,000 for additional exercise equipment and kid activity items. The remainder of that, $77,000, is going to the police department for a fitness center on site.”

After hearing about the award and how it’s being used, Ridgeland company Charles N White offered to manage the construction project in-kind.

“When White construction heard, they wanted to enter into an agreement as the in-kind construction management contractor for this fitness facility,” Neal said.

The facility will be for the entire police department, including officers, courthouse employees, and even other city employees.

“White construction is trying to eliminate as much overhead from the construction side of it as they can.”

Neal said the department will have a better idea of exactly how much they save with the in-kind construction management once the entire project is complete.

The new fitness center will be located on the south side of the court services building. The 1,000-square-foot facility will house free weights, cardio equipment and some space for classes.

“We’re in preliminary talks with White construction. Once actual construction begins, the facility should be up and running within two-and-a-half to three months. It’s a simple design, so actual construction isn’t going to take long. We’re just getting everything in place and getting the ball rolling.”